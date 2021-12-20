Chorus.ai Named a #GirlsClub Top 25 Company Where Women Want to Work Conversation Intelligence leader recognized among top companies supporting female employees in the workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , a ZoomInfo company and Conversation Intelligence platform leader, was recognized today on #GirlsClub's 2021 Top 25 Companies Where Women Want to Work list. Chorus ranked in the top 10% of more than 150 companies nominated based on criteria such as equality in the workplace, flexible work schedules, paid maternity leave benefits, an executive team that's intentional about increasing female leadership, and more.

"We're pleased to recognize companies making efforts to recruit, support and promote diversity in their workplace," said Lauren Bailey, founder of #GirlsClub. "Today's employees are savvy researchers, and we hope this list will help women target companies where they will be happy to grow their careers."

All companies participated in an initial nomination round where employees shared feedback on how their company supports its female workforce. The survey asked participants to rank their opinions on topics from ongoing training and development and pay equity to hiring more women and advancing them into leadership roles and DE&I efforts. The main criteria #GirlsClub evaluated to compare and select the finalists included:

Overall total number of votes.

Partnerships with programs like #GirlsClub designed to support their female workforce.

Number of DE&I awards, or other similar types of awards or recognition received.

Number of women on their leadership team and overall workforce diversity.

"Only a quarter of salespeople in the tech industry are women. Of that percentage, only half are sales leaders. We're on a mission to change that," said Alyssa Lahar, Chief Human Resources Officer at ZoomInfo. "It's been a critical imperative for ZoomInfo to take intentional steps to enhance our company's female employees' career development and build a culture that offers equal opportunities to all. We're grateful for #GirlsClub's recognition and will continue to support initiatives that empower women to pursue their interests and careers."

#GirlsClub received votes from over 2,200 employees at more than 150 companies around the world. To view the full list of award winners, visit WeAreGirlsClub.com .

About #GirlsClub

#GirlsClub is committed to changing the face of sales by empowering more women to earn roles in leadership, helping reverse the zero-growth trend of women leaders in sales. They address this by providing a cross-company community plus a six-month, exclusive training program for women who are either an aspiring sales manager ready to advance their career or an existing sales manager who needs more skill development, mentoring, or support. Learn more about #GirlsClub here: https://wearegirlsclub.com/ .

About Chorus.ai

Chorus is the leader in Conversation Intelligence and an integral part of ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ: ZI) leading modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. Chorus' Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps revenue teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice of the customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-100%.

