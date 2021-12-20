China & Other Developing Markets to Drive Global Chainsaw Demand Growth Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With market maturity hindering faster growth in the US, Western Europe, and other affluent countries, the best growth opportunities in the $2.6 billion global chainsaw market will continue to be found in developing countries.

A new Freedonia Group analysis projects the Asia/Pacific region to account for the greatest share of global chainsaw market growth through 2025, with China marking the largest sales increases of any country worldwide. Latin America and the Africa/Mideast region will also achieve rapid gains due to forestry industry expansion and a rebound in construction activity.

Chainsaws are most widely employed in forestry sectors in developing countries with low mechanization rates. In contrast, forestry industries in developed countries that use more sophisticated logging methods tend to employ higher value, better performing forestry equipment than chainsaws, which are relatively basic pieces of equipment that do not see significant innovation.

Global Chainsaw Demand to Rise 3.4% Annually Through 2025

Global demand for chainsaws is forecast to rise 3.4% annually through 2025, as global economic conditions improve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and international trade and foreign investment recover. Advances will be supported by:

an increase in forestry activity to support expanding construction and manufacturing industries

rising incomes and standards of living worldwide, increasing demand for landscaped yards for homes and for nonresidential buildings

cultural predilections for DIY lawn and garden maintenance in the US, Canada , Australia , Germany , United Kingdom , and similar countries

a growing shift away from manual logging techniques to chainsaws – including higher-end professional models – in many developing nations, aided by improved access to financing and inflows of foreign capital

Global Chainsaws, now available from the Freedonia Group, examines the global market for chainsaws. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for manufacturers' shipments, demand, and net exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation).

Demand is presented by power source (engine-driven, battery-powered equipment, and corded electric) and by market (forestry, other commercial, and consumer).

Market segments include:

forestry

other commercial markets (e.g., tree and shrub landscapers, clearing land for construction, and arborist work

consumer

