Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announce Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, And Motion For Attorneys' Fees And Expenses For All Persons And Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Vivint Solar, Inc., Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF UTAH, CENTRAL DIVISION IN RE VIVINT SOLAR, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 2:20-cv-919 (JNP)(CMR) Honorable Jill N. Parrish Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vivint Solar, Inc. ("Vivint Solar") common stock between March 5, 2019 and September 26, 2019, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Utah, that the Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, Billy Wallace and Kyu S. Jang (together, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all members of the Settlement Class, and Vivint Solar, David Bywater, and Dana Russell (collectively, "Defendants" and, together with Lead Plaintiffs, the "Parties"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $1,250,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Jill N. Parrish on May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., in Courtroom 8.200 of the United States District Court, District of Utah, 351 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 (the "Settlement Hearing"), where the Court will consider whether: (i) the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and should be finally approved; (ii) the Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable, and should be approved; and (iii) Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses and Lead Plaintiffs' service awards are reasonable and should be approved. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically or via videoconference, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. A full Notice and Claim Form can be obtained by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.VivintSolarClassAction.com, calling the Claims Administrator toll free at 1-877-888-8653, emailing the Claims Administrator at info@VivintSolarClassAction.com, or writing to the Claims Administrator at:

In re Vivint Solar, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173133

600 A.B. Data Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C.

Attn: W. Scott Holleman

810 Seventh Avenue, Suite 620

New York, NY 10019

www.bespc.com

Telephone: (212) 308-5858

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than June 4, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than April 14, 2022. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than April 14, 2022.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: DECEMBER 20, 2021 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF UTAH

