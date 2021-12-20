Air Serbia to grow revenue opportunities with retailing solutions from Sabre Airline successfully implemented Dynamic Availability and is exploring the use of Sabre's recently launched Air Price IQ

BELGRADE, Serbia and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced that Air Serbia successfully implemented Sabre's Dynamic Availability software, which will help the airline to actively respond to evolving conditions with optimized pricing information.

Leveraging shopping data as well as information on traveler behavior and other key factors from Sabre's marketplace and other sources,

Dynamic Availability

applies machine-learning models to generate recommendations that help drive incremental revenue opportunities. The tool allows airlines to optimize their offerings by quickly and precisely responding to changing

market

dynamics with recommendations based on real-time marketplace data.

"Pricing is one of the most complex issues in the aviation industry – even more so since the onset of the pandemic," said Dino Gelmetti, Vice President EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Successful pricing is an important aspect of sophisticated retailing, and airlines like Air Serbia need the right information to help maximize revenue. Beyond unlocking incremental revenue potential, our Dynamic Availably solution reduces the time spent on manual calculations, increases analyst efficiency and allows our customers to focus on delivering a superior traveler experience."

To further enhance its offering agility and precision, Air Serbia is actively collaborating with Sabre to advance airline revenue management through this period of recovery. As part of this discussion, the airline is exploring opportunities to partner with Sabre on its recently launched Sabre Price IQ product. Considering traveler segment and trip intent from the shopping request combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning, Air Price IQ supports airlines in their efforts maximize revenue opportunities while providing a seamless experience to its travelers.

"As we embark on a period of ambitious recovery and growth, building cutting-edge technology using real-time data, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be key to our success," said Jiri Marek, General Manager Commercial and Strategy at Air Serbia. "We are excited to partner with Sabre on these intelligent software solutions that will redefine our fare pricing and passenger experience."

Air Price IQ is part of Sabre's Retail Intelligence suite. Powered by Sabre Travel AI™ – an innovative capability that integrates Sabre technology with state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced machine-learning services – the new technology will allow airlines to dynamically provide offers to travelers based on preferences, marketplace insights and purchase probability, creating a more personalized and better traveler experience.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia was launched under that name in October 2013 as the national airline of the Republic of Serbia. From three airports in Serbia (Belgrade, Niš, Kraljevo) it flies to destinations in Europe, the Middle East, North America and Africa, in passenger and cargo traffic. The airline also offers long-haul and international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America and Africa via its codeshare partners. Air Serbia's fleet includes one wide-body, 10 narrow-body and 5 turboprop aircraft. Find more information about the activities of the Serbian national airline at Air Serbia Media Centre.

