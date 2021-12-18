Andrey Pyatakhin appointed as CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Andrey Pyatakhin has been appointed as the CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan.

Andrey joined VEON Group in 2001 and served the Group for over 20 years in various capacities, including as the CEO of Beeline Georgia, the CEO of Beeline Armenia and most recently as Beeline Russia's Vice President for the Southern Region.

In his new role, Andrey will focus on strengthening Beeline Kyrgyzstan's growth trajectory, following the stabilization achieved over 2021.

"Kyrgyzstan is one of our strongest markets in terms of 4G penetration, allowing us to offer innovative services to our customers. With the steps that we have taken in 2021, including our recent spectrum acquisition, we have the opportunity to create a similar growth story at Beeline Kyrgyzstan as in the other VEON Group countries" said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer. "With his extensive experience and proven skills, I am confident that Andrey will be a great leader to the Beeline Kyrgyzstan team on this journey. We all look forward to working with him in his new role."

