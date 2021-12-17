PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB) has announced the acquisition of 600 NW 40th Street, an industrial property situated on 0.83 acres just off Leary Way NW between the Ballard and Fremont neighborhoods. The property consists of two warehouses, with one having been recently completed in 2020.

SKB acquires a 24,235 rentable square foot industrial property, located in the historic Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington.

The property is currently 100% leased by a single tenant, Glass Eye Studios, who have been operating out of the property since its construction in 1978. Glass Eye Studios is one of the oldest and largest privately-owned glass blowing operations in the country and has served as the training ground for some of the most famed glass artists of the Pacific Northwest.

According to SKB President, Todd Gooding, "We are thrilled to be making our second investment this month and third overall in the Inter-Bay region of Seattle. We are strong supporters of the manufacturing and community in the area. We hope to preserve that community by making these key acquisitions"

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is an established real estate developer and operator based in Portland, Oregon. Since its inception in 1993, SKB has originated total portfolio activity of $4.78 billion, comprised of 31.2 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space and 2,154 residential units. With longstanding relationships in each of its markets, SKB has the ability to source, structure and execute value creation across a wide spectrum of real estate opportunities. Visit SKB online at www.skbcos.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Todd Gooding

503-201-6800

(PRNewsfoto/SKB)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SKB