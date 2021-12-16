MagicBox and Folens Bag a Silver at Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicBox , the leading digital learning platform by Magic EdTech, in partnership with educational content and resources provider, Folens, recently announced that they won the Silver award at the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards 2021 for the Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology.

MagicBox and Folens Earn Silver at 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Research and analyst firm, Brandon Hall, holds the Excellence in Technology Awards annually to recognize organizations that have most successfully designed and deployed innovative education solutions and achieved measurable results. The selection process is stringent, conducted by a panel of industry-leading judges across criteria such as value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, and measurable results. The Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology category recognizes pioneering mobile technology solutions that ease education delivery and learning.

"It is a great honor for us to receive the silver for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. It reaffirms our commitment to bringing the latest technology solutions to ensure the best possible learning outcomes while making education delivery seamless," said Annu Singh, the Chief Product Officer at Magic EdTech.

MagicBox partnered with Folens to create Homework Space, a unique app that offers teachers and students robust tools for assigning, completing, and scoring digital homework assignments. Folens is now able to allow teachers and students to benefit from readymade, curriculum-aligned assignments and help teachers save time and effort on grading and focus more on creating personalized learning paths for students.

"At Folens, we are committed to offering outstanding educational tools and the best teaching and learning materials to enhance learning outcomes and make learning easy. The recognition received at the prestigious Brandon Hall Awards validates our commitment to bringing innovation to the education space," said Andrew Miller, the CEO at Folens.

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech is a New York-based technology and content services company that has served the education publishing markets for over 30 years. Its out-of-the-box award-winning SaaS platform, MagicBox ( https://www.getmagicbox.com ), has more than 6 million users worldwide.

With a commitment to ensuring "Digital Learning for Everyone," Magic EdTech continues to innovate with education technology to ensure inclusivity, accessibility, and engagement in learning.

About Folens

Folens is an Ireland-based education company providing educational tools for K-12 schools for the past 60 years. Folens vision is to make great learning easy and provides resources to support the blended learning needs of teachers and students.

