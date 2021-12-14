Nomura Research Institute Completes Acquisition of Core BTS

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS , a leading IT consulting firm and managed services provider, today announced the completion of Nomura Research Institute's (NRI) previously reported acquisition of the company from Tailwind Capital.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS)

As an NRI Group Company, Core BTS will have a long-term partner to accelerate digital transformation in the U.S. and continue to deliver world-class consulting and managed services to clients confronting their most complex technology challenges.

The transaction closed following regulatory approvals and the completion of other customary closing conditions.

To learn more about Core BTS, please visit https://corebts.com/ . To learn more about NRI, please visit https://www.nri.com/en .

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a technology consulting and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business. Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Learn more at https://corebts.com/ .

About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 13,000 employees in more than 70 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.9 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en .

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on services investments within select end markets. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 49 portfolio companies and over 150 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://www.tailwind.com/

Media Contact

Bridget Devine

Walker Sands

(312) 561-2492

bridget.devine@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core BTS