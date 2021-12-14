Eldermark Debuts New Resident Engagement Solution for Senior Living Communities

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, an acclaimed healthcare technology provider for the senior care industry, today unveiled its new "engage" tool, designed to help senior living communities create, communicate, and track life enrichment programs for their residents.

"More and more, we see communities driven to create resident-directed life enrichment programs as a best practice in achieving meaningful and relevant experiences," said Eldermark CEO Jaime Ojeda. "Our new engage solution focuses on residents' mind, spirit, and body – key areas of health that must be nurtured to ensure the best outcomes for quality and longevity of life."

In some instances, senior communities are required by regulatory authorities to provide resident-centered enrichment opportunities. With Eldermark engage, senior care staff can create programs, track attendance, collect resident feedback, evaluate results, and share activities and special moments with resident families.

The easy-to-use platform utilizes mobile technology and two-way communication to collect and monitor information and attributes known to have a positive impact on overall health, especially for those residents requiring memory care. With a recent decline in occupancy at both assisted living and independent living facilities, Eldermark anticipates engagement solutions like engage will help communities attract and retain residents while increasing family satisfaction.

Eldermark Chief Client Officer Mark Anderson added, "Today's senior living resident is more tech savvy than ever before. They are comfortable using tablets and smartphones as part of daily life and enjoy having these capabilities to communicate with staff and family and to independently manage their own schedule of activities with or without assistance. Technology now plays an important role in keeping seniors connected, and in helping their caregivers provide fulfilling experiences."

Learn more about Eldermark engage at Eldermark.com/engage.

About Eldermark

For nearly three decades, Eldermark has led the senior living market with the premier Electronic Health Record (EHR) and healthcare technology solution, expanding to become the definitive all-in-one, integrated platform for managing the full business operations of senior housing and assisted living communities. The platform empowers the entire team, from sales to clinical to the business operations behind the scenes. As a market leader serving over 2,500 communities in the U.S., Eldermark is dedicated to innovating its platform to meet the ever-changing needs of assisted living communities. To learn more, visit Eldermark.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Eldermark