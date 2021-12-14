Calling All Startups: DENSO to Meet with Mobility-Focused Companies at CES 2022

Mobility supplier to explore investment and collaboration opportunities during one of the biggest tech events of the year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, looks to meet with startups at CES 2022 to explore investment and collaboration opportunities in the fields of mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification. The meetings are part of DENSO's wider commitment to collaborative innovation that drives mobility forward.

Startups interested in connecting with DENSO at CES should fill out the proposal form located here. Tony Cannestra, director of DENSO Corporate Ventures, will take meetings at the show and is only available on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6.

"DENSO strives to create a mobility future that's safer, cleaner and more seamless for all. At the same time, we recognize that collaborative partners can help us boost development and reach that future even sooner," said Cannestra. "At CES 2022, we look forward to meeting with innovators who, like us, are passionate about eliminating traffic accidents, protecting the environment and fostering the freer movement of people and things."

DENSO has invested over $100 million in startups over the past five years. Some of DENSO's current startup collaborators include:

Dellfer to help bring automotive cybersecurity software to market;

Seurat Technologies to speed the development and commercialization of additive manufacturing technologies that help optimize workflows;

Lambda:4 to help strengthen DENSO's passive digital key technology;

Ridecell to give fleet operators digital tools that optimize fleet management;

Blaize to support the development of AI edge computing in mobility, enabling gains in vehicle autonomy and efficiency; and

Metawave to accelerate the development of smart radar technology for autonomous vehicles.

For more about DENSO's Corporate Ventures group, its focus areas, portfolio and leadership, visit densocvc.com.

If you want to work at a supplier that has relentlessly innovated for not only the last 70 years, but is also committed to doing so for the next 70, apply for open positions at densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

