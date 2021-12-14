Bicycle Price Increases to Account for Sales Gains

CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for bicycles in the US is forecast to increase 3.5% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Bicycles: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Demand in volume terms is forecast to see annual declines of 2.9%, largely reflecting a return to trend from a pandemic-driven high base in 2020. Value gains due to price increases will reflect inflation and premiumization of the product mix driven by rising consumer interest in adventure cycling and road biking. Purchases of these discretionary products will be supported by advances in disposable personal income. The growing network of protected bike lanes and trails in many urban areas will increase consumer spending on bicycles. Further, rental or bikeshare programs have become common, particularly in urban environments, spurring large-scale purchases of bicycles and replacement purchases for aging fleets. However, further advances will be limited as many people abstain from cycling due to safety concerns and as bicycles compete with other forms of exercise and recreation – such as stationary bikes, gym memberships, hiking, and walking – for consumer dollars and time. A return to trend following a demand surge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will exacerbate declines in volume terms.

These and other key insights are featured in Bicycles: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US bicycle demand in units and in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand in volume and value terms is segmented by product in terms of wheel diameter:

smaller than 20 inches

20 inches

24 inches

26 inches or larger

Electric bicycle (e-bike) demand in unit terms is also forecast to 2021 and 2025.

To illustrate historical trends, total bicycle and e-bike demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report encompasses non-motorized bicycles and a small number of other cycle types such as unicycles and tricycles. Stationary bikes, electric scooters, separately sold accessories, components, and tires are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of bicycles are excluded from demand and trade figures.

