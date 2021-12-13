Contemporary Pediatrics® Welcomes Lurie's Children's Hospital of Chicago to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform featuring clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians and other children's health care providers, is pleased to announce the latest member of its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"By expanding our Strategic Alliance Partnership program with the addition of Lurie's Children's Hospital, we have created a wonderful opportunity for collaboration on pediatric care initiatives," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics®. "It is an honor to have this prestigious institution join our program."

Founded in 1882, the hospital is committed to the idea that all children need a protective, nurturing environment in which to grow and deserve the same opportunities to reach their potential, which is why it is dedicated to combating racism and health inequality. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago continues to rank among the top children's hospitals in the nation and as the top children's hospital in Illinois, ranking in all 10 specialties. It is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Last year, the hospital served more than 220,000 children from 48 states and 49 countries. Research at Lurie Children's is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge.

The Contemporary Pediatrics® SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Contemporary Pediatrics®, will work with partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

