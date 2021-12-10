St Kitts and Nevis Solidifies Global Appeal as it Welcomes Four Cruise Ships Simultaneously

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' successful cruise season continues to prove the country's global appeal as a top travel destination. On December 7th, the dual-island nation welcomed four cruise ships to its Port Zante dock, three of which were from celebrity cruise lines. St Kitts and Nevis has enjoyed a thriving cruise sector for several years, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic and stringent travel restrictions, the islands have continued to attract holidaymakers near and far.

In November, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed more than 41,000 cruise passengers with this trajectory projected to only continue in December with an anticipated 60 cruise calls scheduled for the month. This is made possible by the government's careful management of the COVID-19 virus, ensuring that the safety of citizens and visitors are prioritised while still providing a stimulating travel experience.

Last month, St Kitts and Nevis celebrated the milestone of welcoming three cruise ships at the same time – the first time since the onset of the pandemic: "This is a momentous occasion for the entire country because it reflects continued confidence that our cruise line partners have in this beautiful Federation," said Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards at the time.

Prior to the global health crisis, the islands witnessed the arrival of one million cruise passengers for two consecutive years and had been hailed a "marquee destination" by the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association.

Investment into the cruise sector has only contributed further to its success. The construction of Port Zante has enabled more ships to dock at the same time, bringing more people at the islands which in turn supports tourism stakeholders and the greater economy. Funds from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, an initiative that generates foreign direct investments in exchange for second citizenship, contributed to the project.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis operates the industry's longest-standing CBI Programme. With over three decades of experience in the investment migration realm, the programme has gone on to expire similar adaptions across the world. Known as a 'Platinum Standard' brand, St Kitts and Nevis remains the world's best route to second citizenship – as recognised by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

Investors who become citizens of the Caribbean islands gain access to increased travel freedom to over 160 countries, alternative business prospects in one of the fastest growing economies in the region and a lifelong citizenship for both you and your family. Applicants can now take advantage of a limited time offer, until December 31st, that offers families of four citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000.

