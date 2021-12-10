Simon Recognized With Prestigious 'A' Score For Climate Change

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious 'A List' for the second consecutive year. Simon has taken actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

Out of the nearly 13,000 companies that were scored, Simon is one of the select few, high-performing companies leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide through demonstrable action.

"Tackling climate change is an essential element to our business, and building a resilient economy," said John Rulli, Chief Administrative Officer, Simon. "We're proud to be on CDP's Climate 'A' List and recognized for our leadership in environmental transparency."

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

