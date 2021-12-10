Frontera® Wine Partners with GRAMMY Awards®

#1 Chilean Import Brand(1) in the U.S. Is the New Official Wine Partner of the GRAMMY Awards® and Related Events

HOPLAND, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontera, imported to the U.S. by Fetzer Vineyards, announced a new partnership that names Frontera as the Official Wine Partner of the GRAMMY Awards®. The multi-year agreement commences with the 2022 celebration.

"Our alliance with the GRAMMYs marks the highest point of our association with the world of music." - Concha y Toro

Frontera, the #1 Chilean wine brand2 in the United States, will have logo inclusion on GRAMMY® signage, invitations, and award show collateral. Frontera wines will also be poured in the VIP Partner Lounge, annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception, and official GRAMMY Celebration® event.

"Becoming the official wine partner of the GRAMMY Awards is a tremendous achievement for Frontera and speaks highly of how we have been building up our brand around music. In our search for new consumers, we began an extensive campaign with Spotify almost three years ago. This new alliance with the GRAMMYs marks the highest point of our association with the world of music," explains Andrés Parot, Marketing Director of Endorsed Brands at Concha y Toro winery.

"Frontera is proud to partner with the leading music awards show in the world to bring our vibrant, versatile wine brand to music fans," said Wayland Boyd, Senior Brand Manager for Frontera in the US. "The GRAMMY Awards' engaging fan experience attracts music enthusiasts from across the globe, and we are excited to introduce them to the distinctive Frontera brand with a legacy of music programming that includes our presence at the GRAMMY Awards and in retail stores."

No stranger to wine and music, Frontera has collaborated with the Latin GRAMMY Awards® since 2020 and music streaming service Spotify® since 2019, pairing genre-specific playlists with each of four different wine styles in the Frontera portfolio. The brand also launched #FronteraMusicStage in January 2021, awarding $500 gift cards to forty lucky winners, totaling $20,000 in prizes.

ABOUT FRONTERA

Frontera offers expressive, New World wines from celebrated regions in Chile, through a collection of fourteen varietals and blends, including fan favorites Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. The eighth most powerful wine brand in the world (Global Wine Power Index 2020) and the #1 South American popular import brand in the U.S., Frontera makes delicious, accessible wines that are easy to enjoy with family and friends. Beginning in 2019, Frontera was the first wine brand to collaborate with Spotify to create innovative music and wine pairings.

