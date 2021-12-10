Change in definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB has changed its definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1), with the purpose of bringing greater clarity to the operating result and to increase comparability with industry peers operating under different financial reporting practices. As of the fourth quarter 2021, adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) will exclude amortisation of surplus values in the purchase price allocation (PPA).
The previously announced financial target of reaching an adjusted operating margin (EBIT1) of over 30 per cent by 2026 will continue to include amortisation of surplus values (PPA), i.e., there has been no change in the target or Hexagon's confidence in reaching it.
Accounting impact of the acquisition of Infor's EAM business
In the fourth quarter of 2021, amortisation of surplus values (PPA) is estimated to amount to approximately 23 MEUR, whereof 9 MEUR relates to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business. In addition, the revenue recognition adjustment of deferred revenue related to the acquisition of Infor's EAM business is estimated to amount to 14 MEUR over the next twelve months, of which 5 MEUR will impact the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously announced, total non-recurring transaction and integration costs, including non-cash impairments related to overlapping technologies, are estimated to amount to around 161 MEUR in the fourth quarter 2021.
Restatement of financials
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
MEUR
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q1 2021
9M 2021
9M 2021
Net sales
1,077.2
1,077.2
1,075.6
1,075.6
977.9
977.9
3,130.7
3,130.7
Adjusted gross earnings
692.9
692.9
692.8
692.8
629.6
629.6
2,015.3
2,015.3
Adjusted gross margin, %
64.3
64.3
64.4
64.4
64.4
64.4
64.4
64.4
Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA)
413.4
413.4
402.8
402.8
366.7
366.7
1,182.9
1,182.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
38.4
38.4
37.4
37.4
37.5
37.5
37.8
37.8
Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)
310.6
296.8
314.6
301.1
271.3
257.9
896.5
855.8
Adjusted operating margin, %
28.8
27.6
29.2
28.0
27.7
26.4
28.6
27.3
Earnings before taxes, excluding
adjustments
304.3
290.5
307.8
294.3
263.7
250.3
875.8
835.1
-Amortisation surplus values (PPA)
-13.8
-
-13.5
-
-13.4
-
-40.7
-
-Share programme (LTIP)
-9.4
-9.4
-4.9
-4.9
-4.8
-4.8
-19.1
-19.1
-Other non-recurring items
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments (before taxes)
-23.2
-9.4
-18.4
-4.9
-18.2
-4.8
-59.8
-19.1
Earnings before taxes
281.1
281.1
289.4
289.4
245.5
245.5
816.0
816.0
Net earnings
230.6
230.6
237.3
237.3
201.3
201.3
669.2
669.2
Net earnings, excl. adjustments
249.6
238.3
252.5
241.4
216.2
205.2
718.3
684.9
Earnings per share, euro cent
8.9
8.9
9.2
9.2
7.8
7.8
25.9
25.9
Earnings per share, excl.
adjustments, euro cent
9.6
9.2
9.8
9.3
8.4
7.9
27.8
26.4
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
Restated
As reported
MEUR
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q1 2020
2020
2020
Operating net sales
1,044.1
1,044.1
939.9
939.9
896.6
896.6
889.9
889.9
3770.5
3,770.5
Revenue adjustment
-6.1
-6.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-6.1
-6.1
Net sales
1,038.0
1,038.0
939.9
939.9
896.6
896.6
889.9
889.9
3764.4
3,764.4
Adjusted gross earnings
652.3
652.3
599.7
599.7
550.7
550.7
571.6
571.6
2374.3
2,374.3
Adjusted gross margin, %
62.5
62.5
63.8
63.8
61.4
61.4
64.2
64.2
63.0
63.0
Adjusted operating earnings (EBITDA)
414.6
414.6
347.2
347.2
362.6
362.6
287.2
287.2
1411.6
1,411.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
39.7
39.7
36.9
36.9
40.4
40.4
32.3
32.3
37.4
37.4
Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)
299.7
287.2
263.2
250.1
240.0
226.5
206.6
192.4
1009.5
956.2
Adjusted operating margin, %
28.7
27.5
28.0
26.6
26.8
25.3
23.2
21.6
26.8
25.4
Earnings before taxes, excluding
adjustments
292.4
279.9
255.3
242.2
233.6
220.1
200.8
186.6
982.1
928.8
-Amortisation surplus values (PPA)
-12.5
-
-13.1
-
-13.5
-
-14.2
-
-53.3
-
-Other non-recurring items
-34.2
-34.2
-
-
-135.0
-135.0
-
-
-169.2
-169.2
Total adjustments (before taxes)
-46.7
-34.2
-13.1
-
-148.5
-135.0
-14.2
-
-222.5
-169.2
Earnings before taxes
245.7
245.7
242.2
242.2
85.1
85.1
186.6
186.6
759.6
759.6
Net earnings
202.5
202.5
198.6
198.6
70.6
70.6
153.0
153.0
624.7
624.7
Net earnings, excl. adjustments
239.8
229.5
209.3
198.6
191.6
180.5
164.6
153.0
805.3
761.6
Earnings per share, euro cent
7.8
7.8
7.6
7.6
2.7
2.7
5.9
5.9
24.0
24.0
Earnings per share, excl.
adjustments, euro cent
9.2
8.8
8.1
7.6
7.4
6.9
6.4
5.9
31.1
29.3
For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström, Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 27, ir@hexagon.com
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, ir@hexagon.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
Change in definition of adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1)
View original content:
SOURCE Hexagon