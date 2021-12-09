ZORA! Festival Organizers Announce 2022 Programming, New Outdoor Festival Location, and Mainstage Guests George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Pieces of a Dream, and Tom Browne Will Headline the Mainstage

EATONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) will present the Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities (ZORA! Festival) in Historic Eatonville and throughout Orange County Florida as a year-long calendar of uniquely curated events for attendees of all ages. Themed as "Celebrations for the Generations," the 33rd Annual ZORA! Festival will kick off beginning with Gathering and Gabbing: Zora Neale Hurston Book Club featuring author Valerie Boyd on the birthdate of the event's namesake, Friday, January 7. The 2022-month long ZORA! Festival continues through to Sunday, January 30 with weekday highlights that include the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts opening exhibition "Afrofuturism in the Visual Realm"; Art in Eatonville; Yards and Gardens Eatonville; Africa-America Women's Forum; Afrofuturism Conference; and the 9th Annual ZORA! STEM Conference for Middle School Students.

ZORA! Festival 2022 also marks the return of its signature daytime Outdoor Festival of the Arts at its new location, "The Preserve in Eatonville", which is a natural habitat that has a historic and literary connection to Zora Neale Hurston. There will be mainstage performances by the legendary George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Pieces of a Dream, and the one and only jazz trumpeter, Tom Browne. Attendees will also experience a diverse mix of daily programing featuring the Africa-America Women's Trade Expo; Fine Arts Walk; Children's Cultural, Education, and Heritage Center; International Food Court; and The Urban Nerd Con Pavilion. In addition, festival goers will have the opportunity to participate in the CosPlay Gala: A Collaborative Evening with the Orlando Urban Film Festival and the Urban Nerd Con.

The new ZORA! Festival 2022 programmatic events are "Traditions" Weekend: Middle and High School Students Celebrate Black Music Month June-17-18; and "HATitude! Cultural Flair," an African and African American design event on October 29. HATitude! Cultural Flair is the festival season's culminating event and is a fundraiser for P.E.C.'s Excellence Without Excuse (E-WE) Community Arts Lab and Learning Center programs for students K-12.

For more information regarding the ZORA! ® Festival visit www.zorafestival.org.

