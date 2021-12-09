World Intelligent Vehicle Conference is about to Open, Offering New Blueprint for the Intelligent Development of the Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new round of scientific and technological revolutions are taking place worldwide, and the vehicle industry is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. With the combination of automobiles with information and communication, AI, Internet, new energy and other industries, the new energy and intelligent vehicle industry reaches a new stage of rapid development, becoming the center of manufacturing transformation and upgrading and the focus of technological innovation worldwide. In order to promote the reform of China's vehicle industry and create a sound industry culture, the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2021 will kick off in Nansha, Guangzhou on December 16-17.

This conference is organized by the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and Asia Digital Group, and undertaken by Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Nansha District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and ADG Expo Co., Ltd. The conference will bring together domestic and foreign government representatives, experts and scholars, business representatives, representative investors, etc. In line with the "14th Five-Year" plan, it will serve as a platform for technical exchanges and project matchmaking in the field of intelligent vehicles, with a focus on enabling an industry of autonomous, connected, electric and shared (ACES) vehicles. Participants will conduct research and discussion to promote innovation cooperation.

Focus on new hot areas and seek opportunities

The global vehicle industry reaches a new stage of development. In the era featuring NEVs, China's vehicle industry is at the forefront in the world, becoming a pioneer and an advocate of ACES vehicles in the global automobile industry.

With the theme of "A New Chapter of ICV", this conference ushers in a new era for intelligent vehicles. The invited scholars will give the incisive insights into the intelligent vehicle industry, which is in line with the technological development of ICVs, showing the latest industrial developments for the world.

In the new era of intelligent vehicles, how can auto companies quickly embrace intelligent vehicles? What is the development direction for the core technology of NEVs? Under the strategy of dual-carbon goals, how do companies strike a balance between corporate development and product structure? How to achieve crossover integration in the context of ACES vehicles? These are the problems faced by auto companies, and problems that must be solved for the transformation and upgrading of the auto industry.

Centering on the aforementioned hot topics, this conference includes the opening ceremony and the main conference, 10 parallel forums, and multiple outfield activities. It aims to promote the deep integration and innovation of industry, technology, and economy, and empower intelligent vehicles in terms of cooperation in the intelligent vehicle industry, cooperation in the GBA, carbon neutrality and peak carbon dioxide emissions, new energy, key technologies, automotive software, data security, self-owned brands, commercial applications, intelligent transportation, etc.

In addition to many professional brainstorming sessions, wonderful outfield activities will also be held. Outfield activities of this conference include project matchmaking business meeting, industrial development closed-door meeting, research report of intelligent vehicle industry 2021, intelligent vehicle display and technical products release, intelligent travel experience and exploration week, matchmaking of intelligent vehicle talents, intelligent vehicle industry awards ceremony 2021, etc. Integrating meetings, exhibition, experience, and interaction, this conference will promote the cooperation between governments, enterprises, and talents, and exploit opportunities for cooperation.

Share Guangzhou's wisdom and showcase the advantages of Nansha

Guangzhou serves as the permanent venue of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference thanks to the strength of Guangzhou's vehicle industry. After more than 20 years of development, Guangzhou has a whole industry chain for complete vehicles, auto parts and supporting facilities, underpinned by automotive electronics, MCU, VCU and BMS of NEVs, autonomous driving solutions, etc. Guangzhou ranks No. 1 in China in terms of automobile output for two consecutive years, bringing glory to the city image of "Guangzhou vehicle " and contributing to the ICV and NEV industry ecosystem. Guangzhou therefore becomes a highly competitive gathering place for the ICV and NEV industrial chain covering "complete vehicle + auto parts + intelligent connected technology".

Guangzhou is one of the pilot cities for the coordinated development of smart urban infrastructure and intelligent connected vehicles, and has set many records of firsts in China. Efforts are being made in Guangzhou to promote the research on technologies such as Automated Valet Parking (AVP), facilitate the construction of smart parking lots and Huangpu Baidu vehicle infrastructure cooperative project, build demonstration application scenarios such as Guangzhou International Bio Island, and promote the integration of vehicle, infrastructure, network and cloud comprehensively. At the same time, Guangzhou is the first city in China to promulgate the General Technical Specifications for the Construction of Pilot Areas for Internet of Vehicles and Technical Specifications for V2X Cloud-controlled Basic Platforms to provide standards for the citywide IoV.

Three automobile industry clusters have been established in eastern, southern and northern Guangzhou. Nansha Automobile Cluster, which is located in the geometric center of the Greater Bay Area, stands out. Nansha now has a spatial pattern with "GAC Toyota in northern Nansha, Pony.ai and HYCAN in central Nansha, Intelligent Connected Vehicle Industrial Park in southern Nansha," in which GAC Toyota's complete vehicle project plays a leading role, NEV project is the support, and intelligent vehicle is the direction of development. It has Shazai Island Automobile Terminal, the largest professional ro-ro automobile terminal in South China. As the only national-level new zone in Guangdong Province, the largest area in Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Demonstration Zone of all-round Cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for Comprehensive Cooperation, and the only sub-center in Guangzhou, Nansha will provide an enabling business environment and development space for high-quality intelligent vehicle projects.

World Intelligent Vehicle Conference is oriented to the world and the future. Bringing together the cutting-edge achievements of intelligent vehicle technology and rich application scenarios of intelligent vehicles, it aims to form an ecosystem for the healthy development of the intelligent vehicle industry. The World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2021 will share wisdom with the global intelligent vehicle industry!

View original content:

SOURCE Asia Digital Group