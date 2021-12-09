VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business, Wins Inaugural AWS 2021 Amazon Connect Partner of the Year (UKI) Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest, global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that VoiceFoundry, a TTEC Digital business, has won the AWS 2021 Amazon Connect Partner of the Year Award in the UKI region, recognizing exceptional performance and commitment to helping AWS customers drive innovation and build contact center solutions using Amazon Connect services.

This is the first year AWS is giving the award, which showcases VoiceFoundry's commitment to AWS customers, to empowering them to deliver intelligent, dynamic customer experiences with Amazon Connect, and to the APN Program. The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud as they work with customers.

"We are honored to receive this award and extremely proud of the work we're doing on behalf of our customers," said Dan Bloy, Executive Director at VoiceFoundry. "This award is recognition of our commitment to helping our customers reimagine their customer experience, taking advantage of cloud technologies at the forefront of the modern contact center."

With a legacy of over 40 years in the contact center environment, VoiceFoundry's expertise is focused on the Amazon Connect portfolio of services. Amazon Connect is an omnichannel cloud contact center service designed to deliver customer services using machine learning (ML), interactive voice response (IVR), and call center routing.

"AWS Partners add value to customers across a wide range of industries around the world and are critical to their success. We are pleased to recognize a variety of partners through the APN Partner Awards EMEA 2021. I look forward to working together to a great 2022," said Antonio Alonzo Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Success at AWS.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global community of businesses using AWS to build solutions and services for customers. AWS helps partners build, market, and sell their offerings by providing valuable business, marketing, and technical support on top of our proven, global, and secure infrastructure. AWS partners are uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all that AWS has to offer and accelerate their journey to the cloud. AWS has millions of active customers and a dynamic community of over 100,000 partners globally.

VoiceFoundry offers migration services, customer experience automation, end-to-end managed and support services, and custom software add-ins such as proprietary connectors to Salesforce and ServiceNow and custom agent desktop interfaces, enabling a customer experiences across all channels.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

