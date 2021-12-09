Taxes Served Corp. Acquires Cloud Tax and ARK Penny and Magnifies Its Nationwide Virtual Tax and Accounting Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significantly expanding its national footprint ahead of the upcoming tax season, New Jersey-based Taxes Served Corp. recently acquired Cloud Tax and ARK Penny. Subsidiaries of Alston International, Inc., the firms are both based in California. Through the acquisition, which was completed Nov. 15, virtual tax platform Taxes Served will grow its competitive advantage by offering the additional services of payroll, bookkeeping and accounting while supporting more clients on the West coast.

"Our new clients will definitely benefit from our advanced technological and operational capabilities. Taxes Served is on pace to be a definitive leader in the tax industry and this expansion will only accelerate that trajectory," said Andre Ellis Jr., CEO of Taxes Served. "This tax season we're excited to show our customers why Taxes Served is the best option for handling their taxes, and we hope this is the first of many acquisitions to enhance our go-to-market and client services across the country."

ARK Penny will continue to serve as a separate entity under the Taxes Served Corp. umbrella and will be renamed ARK Penny Corp. while relocating its headquarters to Atlanta. All operations will remain the same.

Cloud Tax operations and clients will be absorbed by Taxes Served Corp. and will operate as one company under Taxes Served Corp. Ellis will continue to serve as CEO for Taxes Served while also assuming CEO responsibilities for ARK Penny Corp. The changes are effective immediately and the transition of operations and clients will be complete by Jan. 1, 2022.

"Our vision is to become the largest, most accomplished privately owned tax firm in the industry, and this is a strong step in that direction, since both organizations share a similar business philosophy and dedication to serving clients," Ellis added. "We have scaled our operations and employed highly talented, seasoned tax professional to help us maximize each client's refund. We are guaranteeing our services—that's how confident we are in our capabilities."

Recognized for its experienced tax professionals who help clients maximize their annual refunds, New-Jersey-based Taxes Served is an on-demand platform founded in 2017. A privately owned firm, Taxes Served is a leading virtual tax practice serving clients across the US. For more information, please visit https://www.taxesserved.com/



