Sandvik completes the acquisition of screens and feeders manufacturer Kwatani

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the South African based company Kwatani, a leading supplier of screens and feeders for the mining industry. The product offering includes screens, feeders, fine separators, drives and services.

In 2020 Kwatani had revenues of about 175 million SEK and an EBIT margin slightly dilutive to Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will initially be neutral.

The company will be reported in Stationary Crushing and Screening, a division in Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

Stockholm, December 9, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 79 098 2670

