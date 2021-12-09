Robert Cariddi Joins Horizon3.ai as New Chief Revenue Officer Former SVP of Sales at SentinelOne and WhiteHat Security joins Horizon3.ai to accelerate growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon3.ai, today announced the addition of Robert Cariddi to their executive team. Co-founded by former Splunk CTO, Snehal Antani, and Anthony Pillitiere, former Deputy CTO within the U.S. Special Operations Command, Horizon3.ai delivers continuous, autonomous penetration testing. Cariddi brings significant expertise in scaling cybersecurity companies and will lead Horizon3.ai's go-to-market efforts.

"Bob has scaled multiple cybersecurity companies, including SentinelOne and WhiteHat security. He's a natural coach and 'learn-it-all' who will elevate our culture, people, and company. We are thrilled to have Bob join us as Chief Revenue Officer and we're ready to put our Series B funding to work!" – Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder, Horizon3.ai

In his role as CRO, Cariddi will lead sales, marketing, and go-to-market. In his previous role at SentinelOne, Bob spearheaded the company's initial hyper-growth and global success. Prior to SentinelOne, Cariddi held global sales leadership roles at WhiteHat Security, later acquired by NTT.

In addition to his strong history in go-to-market and sales leadership, Cariddi also serves as an investor and advisor for a number of tech startups, as well as an advisory board member for the Leading Disruptive Innovation Program at Rutgers University.

"I'm super excited to join this visionary team that has the perfect technology, culture and intelligence to find, verify and fix attack vectors before criminals can exploit them. Horizon3.ai solves a very complex problem with an extremely simple and affordable solution." – Robert Cariddi, CRO, Horizon3.ai

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai's mission is to help you find and fix attack vectors before attackers can exploit them. NodeZero, our autonomous penetration testing solution, is a true self-service SaaS offering that is safe to run in production and requires no persistent or credentialed agents. You will see your enterprise through the eyes of the attacker, identify your ineffective security controls, and ensure your limited resources are spent fixing problems that can actually be exploited. Founded in 2019 by industry, US Special Operations, and US National Security veterans, Horizon3.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and made in the USA.

