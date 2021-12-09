Q India Unveils New Channel Details

The Q Marathi Set To Launch on January 31, 2022

New Vernacular Channel Targets 84 Million Native Marathi Speakers Sought By Advertisers Across Maharashtra

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced details surrounding its second channel in India, The Q Marathi, to be launched in India on January 31, 2022. The new channel will join The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India. The Q Marathi will be the companies first channel to target a vernacular language group in India that is the native tongue of over 84 million people. The Q Marathi will focus on the same Young India demographic among Marathi speakers that is currently targeted to native Hindi speakers by flagship channel The Q. Content and programming will similarly tap into the massively popular world of social video and feature content from leading Marathi digital creators and social media stars.

Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "We could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead for a new version of our Q style programming and formats to reach the Marathi speaking masses in India. This is among the most sought after language groups for advertisers in India and we expect our current ad partners to quickly join the party on The Q Marathi. Non-Indians often do not realize that the number of native Marathi speakers in India is comprised of more people than the largest countries in Europe! This is a very large market that we will pursue aggressively across all TV, digital, mobile and app based outlets that currently carry The Q Hindi language channel.

Throughout 2021, Hindi language channel The Q has rapidly risen to become the fastest growing youth oriented channel in India. With strong ratings, fresh original programming and the addition of over 30 new advertisers, The Q has vaulted past other long standing channels targeting Young India audiences. The company conducted extensive research to identify the Marathi audience as the leading target to begin to expand its channel offerings. Maharashtra, the principal region for Marathi speakers, has a vibrant youth culture with distinct content consumption. The Q Marathi will connect the best premium digital content with these youth across TV, OTT, mobile and apps. Pre-marketing of the channel will commence in early January of 2022 in advance of the launch at the end of the month.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media Inc., commented, "Our goal in India continues to be the creation of a multi-pronged media company that is anchored in the world of social video and driven by the young creators and consumers who engage with this new content daily. This requires creating and launching a variety of products and platforms to expose us to the widest possible audience and ultimately maximize our revenue generation and brand exposure. The Q Marathi is a strong move for us to kick off 2022 and followers of QYOU Media can expect us to continue this trend throughout the upcoming year."

