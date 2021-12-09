NetDragon Officially Releases New ACGN IP Mobile Game "Under Oath"

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Under Oath officially launches its open beta testing on all platforms on 9 December. It is a brand new ACGN IP mobile game developed by NetDragon, and is exclusively published by bilibili game.

Under Oath represents yet another new IP after NetDragon's other flagships, including Eudemons, Conquer Online and Heroes Evolved. As a next generation JRPG mobile game, Under Oath uses a well-elaborated plot to depict a world of Gods against Demons, with the storyline focusing on how the protagonist and his friends go on an epic adventure. Each character is designed with over 30 combat moves, and each move has its own graphics to support a refreshing and appealing battle scene. On top of the above, its battle mode also underwent a complete revamp, as players will now enjoy greater flexibility in use of skill, changing character, as well as CD control, which will add further complexity to each round of battle, all leading to exceptional players' engagement.

In the first half of 2021, NetDragon's gaming business continued its growth momentum with both revenue and core segmental profit returning to double-digit growth. Revenue of gaming business increased by 12.2% YoY to RMB1,847.5 million, while core segmental profit increased by 13.3% YoY to RMB1,069.2 million. The development of Under Oath represents a major breakthrough in the category of adventurous card mobile games, and the new addition will inject further growth impetus to the gaming business after its official launch.

Looking forward, NetDragon will continue to drive revenue and profit growth by growing and optimizing its game portfolio, and at the same time maximizing value of its IPs. Currently with a robust pipeline, NetDragon is expected to launch several premiem quality games across its renowned IPs, including Eudemons Online Mobile 2, Neopets Island Builders and Neopets Match 3, laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth of its gaming business and IP values.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a proven track record in developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also actively expand its online education business on management's vision of creating the largest global online learning community, and bringing the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.

