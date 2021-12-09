CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety, Quality and Sustainability, announces today the acquisition of Dyad Labs, a value-added solutions provider, dedicated to the dietary supplements industry.

Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of Dyad Labs and Strengthens Capabilities in North America

Founded in 2008 and located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dyad Labs comprises six separate lab areas with over 20,000 sq. feet (≈ 2000 m2) of dedicated laboratory space. Dyad Labs provides specialized chemistry and microbiology testing services to the Nutraceutical, Food and Beverage industries. These capabilities, as well as their history of providing tailored value-added solutions and long-standing partnerships with customers, make them an ideal fit with Mérieux NutriSciences' purpose, vision and strategic objectives.

This acquisition diversifies Mérieux NutriSciences' service offering and expands its footprint in the US to better serve the dietary supplements industry.

"We are enthusiastic about having the talented team at Dyad Labs join us and welcome them to our network of laboratories," said Sébastien Moulard, President of Mérieux NutriSciences, North America. "This acquisition supports our position as a major player in the dietary supplement market and strengthens our presence in the United States."

"Dyad's expertise in supplement testing for active lifestyle brand manufacturers combined with Mérieux NutriSciences' dedication to protecting consumers' health throughout the world will deliver a wide range of solutions to the food and nutrition industries," stated Jeff Reynolds, Founder of Dyad Labs. "This will allow us to expand our services and expertise to better support our customer's needs and enable their growth, while providing meaningful opportunities for Dyad team members."

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage over 50 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical and innovative solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable.

From our initial expertise in microbiology and consulting, we have broadened our scope of scientific specialties into chemistry, education, certification, research, labeling, and sensory in order to offer a complete suite of services to meet our customers' needs.

Today, we offer comprehensive solutions to support our clients, from product development to market suitability, while contributing to consumers' health worldwide.

Present worldwide, we are more than 100 accredited laboratories and a team of over 8,000 committed employees.

We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet:

BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. global.merieuxnutrisciences.com

About Dyad Labs:

Led by a management team of experts that have diverse backgrounds in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and regulatory testing, Dyad Labs is constantly working on solutions that deliver solutions to meet our customer's needs. Increasing regulatory requirements calls for full transparency of the supply chain. Dyad Labs' expertise helps clients ensure that their raw materials and finished products meet all ingredient, purity, and potency specifications; and are fully current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliant. dyadlabs.com

