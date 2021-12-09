Kahoot! is introducing Kahoot!+ AccessPass, a new subscription to provide users with access to an expanded library of ready-to-use premium resources. This represents the launch of a global, digital marketplace on Kahoot!.

Kahoot! announces Kahoot!+ AccessPass, a new user subscription to access premium content Kahoot! is introducing Kahoot!+ AccessPass, a new subscription to provide users with access to an expanded library of ready-to-use premium resources. This represents the launch of a global, digital marketplace on Kahoot!.

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kahoot!, a global learning platform company, is introducing Kahoot!+ AccessPass, the new subscription where Kahoot! offers access to an expanded library of ready-to-use premium kahoots, courses and other resources, to allow anyone to boost their joy for learning and to supercharge engagement.

Kahoot!+ AccessPass

"The launch of Kahoot!+ AccessPass marks a milestone for Kahoot! as this is the company's first access pass subscription service and an important first step towards building the largest digital marketplace for learning resources," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO at Kahoot!. "With Kahoot!+ AccessPass we are continuing to diversify the content in our platform, with more opportunities and offerings to come, to build a digital marketplace for content on a global scale over the next few years."

The premium content available on the Kahoot! platform and mobile apps with Kahoot!+ AccessPass is created by trusted creators and publishers to take learning, teaching and having fun in any environment to the next level.

The new Kahoot!+ AccessPass enables access to unique content for learners of all ages on a wide range of topics including general knowledge, history, geography, science, technology, math, language learning and more. Kahoot!+ AccessPass will be updated monthly with new content to make learning even more accessible, engaging and entertaining for all.

The content in Kahoot!+ AccessPass is provided by Kahoot! Academy, the global community and knowledge platform for all creators, learners and learning providers. Every month more than 40 million participating players engage with always-accessible free content from a community of Verified creators and publishers like Microsoft, Star Wars™, Disney, National Geographic and NASA.

Kahoot!+ AccessPass is available globally on Kahoot!'s web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android as an annual and monthly subscription service, starting with an introductory offer of $3/month.

To learn more about Kahoot!+ AccessPass, read the announcement blog post or visit kahoot.com/accesspass.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30 million active accounts, with 1.9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group also includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Media Contact

Alejandro Viquez, Communications Manager at Kahoot!

alejandror@kahoot.com

Kahoot!+ AccessPass

Kahoot Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kahoot!)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kahoot!