Jim Beam® Releases Limited-Edition Bourbon Cream Just In Time For The Holiday Season The World's #1 bourbon also partners with actress Emily Hampshire and drops limited-edition holiday kits for sale as part of the new creative campaign "Get to the Good Stuff," which celebrates time with family and friends.

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Jim Beam® is helping you ring in the festivities with its new Jim Beam® Bourbon Cream — a rich, celebratory beverage best enjoyed with those who matter most. Jim Beam Bourbon Cream, a new innovation from a storied brand, combines sweet, velvety cream liqueur with the world's finest Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The result is a balance of delicious cream complemented by bourbon notes of vanilla, caramel and oak, making it the perfect drink to add holiday "spirit" to all your gatherings this season.

To celebrate the launch of its limited-edition Bourbon Cream, Jim Beam is unveiling a holiday-focused campaign titled "Get to the Good Stuff," which inspires people to speed through the holiday formalities and spend more time just relaxing and enjoying family and loved ones. Actress and bourbon fan Emily Hampshire is partnering with Jim Beam to create social content and share how she plans to "Get to the Good Stuff" this holiday season.

Jim Beam is also creating a limited number of kits available for purchase, which feature items to help you "Get to the Good Stuff." The kits will be available first come, first served to legal-drinking-aged consumers at JimBeam.com/GetToTheGoodStuff starting today for $19.99 and will include:

The Quickest Wrapping Paper – Skip the unnecessary unwrapping and view your gift through the see-through paper

The Shortest Holiday Story – As quick a read as they come, this story lets you spend less time reading holiday stories, and more time creating your own with friends and family this season

The Fastest Board Game – This one should only last a few minutes, instead of hours

The Easiest, Quickest Recipes – We're here to help you prepare your at-home signature cocktail for the night…whether you have bartending skills or not.

"Jim Beam has been bringing people together for life's everyday moments, as well as the most meaningful ones — like family time over the holidays — for over 200 years. 'Getting to the Good Stuff' means more meaningful moments with family and friends, and Jim Beam Bourbon Cream is the perfect cocktail pairing to savor these moments," said Veronique Mura, vice president of marketing for Jim Beam at Beam Suntory. "Jim Beam's Bourbon Cream is the newest indulgent innovation that makes the perfect drink to toast to special moments with — like finally being able to savor time with family once that holiday to-do list is complete."

Jim Beam Bourbon Cream is best enjoyed over ice or in a Jim Beam Bourbon Cream Hot Chocolate. At 15% ABV (30 proof), it has a suggested retail price of $19.99 for 750mL and is now available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide.

About Jim Beam

Jim Beam, the world's best-selling bourbon, has been bringing people together since 1795. Elegant. Smooth. Refined. That's what years of aging in new charred oak barrels does to our Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The seven generations of master distillers have stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down for more than 225 years.

