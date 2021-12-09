InventHelp Inventor Presents New Baseball Accessory (SFO-787)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I bought my children baseball gloves, I tried every product on the market to help break in the glove. They all failed, repeatedly," said an inventor from Hercules, Calif. "So, I created the ACCELERATED BREAKING SYSTEM."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention fulfills the need for a quick and effective means of breaking in a baseball glove. It would ensure a glove was flexible and had a pocket in which a baseball fit snugly and properly. Thus, preventing the ball from "sticking" in the glove or falling out and allowing a player to quickly and easily release and retrieve a ball from the glove. Additionally, this device would be easy to use, and performance enhancing.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp