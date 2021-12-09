Internationally Award-Winning Actor Liam Neeson to Narrate Giant Screen Documentary Ireland

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MacGillivray Freeman Films , the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of original giant-screen 70mm films, today announced that internationally award-winning actor Liam Neeson will narrate Ireland, the company's latest large-format documentary for IMAX® and giant screen theatres. Presented globally by worldwide sponsor Tourism Ireland, Ireland will open in select giant screen theatres starting February 11. The film takes audiences on an action-packed journey across the Emerald Isle, exploring its wild, natural beauty and rich, cultural heritage.

Ireland follows Irish writer Manchán Magan on a cross-country adventure exploring the island of Ireland's history, culture and stunning natural landscapes, connecting people of Irish descent from around the world to their land, language, and stories along the way. Joining Manchán is leading Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacey and four Irish teenagers looking to gain greater insight into their Irish heritage. Their journey takes them from Dublin to Belfast, Kilkenny to Cong, and to such spectacular natural landmarks as the giant Cliffs of Moher, the volcanic Giant's Causeway and the rugged Skellig Islands where they meet scientists studying the local puffin population. At each stop along the way, they rediscover the vibrant traditions, language, stories and sacred customs of this ancient land.

"There is a movement in Ireland to reconnect with our heritage, to rediscover what it means to be Irish, and I am delighted to help bring the joy and diversity of all that Ireland has to offer, both the old and the new, to IMAX and giant-screen audiences worldwide," said Liam Neeson. "As viewers experience Ireland's great beauty and humanity on the world's largest screens, they will fall in love all over again."

"As one of Ireland's greatest storytellers, Liam Neeson's prodigious talent and luminous voice lend a richness to our story that intertwines Ireland's ancient past with its vibrant future," said director Greg MacGillivray. ""Ireland has long captivated the world's imagination with its rich history and picturesque landscapes, and with this film we hope to share with audiences, including the 70 million people of Irish descent living around the world, all the wonder and cultural diversity that makes the island of Ireland such a unique and special place."

Born and raised in Northern Ireland, Liam Neeson is best known for his work in more than 90 films including Schindler's List, Michael Collins, Kinsey, The Grey, the blockbuster Taken trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Batman Begins, Love Actually, and Gangs of New York. Over the course of his career, his films have grossed more than $7 billion, making him one of the top-grossing actors of all time. Neeson is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the proud father of two sons.

This is the fourth giant screen film Neeson has narrated for MacGillivray Freeman Films, following Everest (1998), Journey Into Amazing Caves (2001) and Coral Reef Adventure (2003). Ireland will be released in IMAX and giant screen theatres starting February 11.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world's foremost independent producer and distributor of giant screen 70mm films with more than 45 films for IMAX and giant-screen theatres to its credit. Throughout the company's 50-year history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations for The Living Sea and Dolphins and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame, including Everest, the highest grossing giant screen film of all time. MacGillivray Freeman's films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. Visit https://macgillivrayfreeman.com/ .

About Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland is the organization responsible for promoting the island of Ireland as a leading holiday destination. In 2019, we welcomed 11.3 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland, delivering revenue of €5.9 billion. Tourism Ireland's international website is www.ireland.com , 33 market sites available in 30 different countries in 11 language versions around the world.

Media Contacts:

Joy Yang

joy@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE MacGillivray Freeman Films