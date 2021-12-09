hoopla digital Introduces BingePass, Featuring Unlimited Access to Magazines and New Video Content

HOLLAND, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating digital service for public libraries, today launched BingePass, a new type of hoopla Instant Borrow that provides patrons of participating public libraries with unlimited access to popular streaming platforms for 7 days.

Starting today, BingePass will be automatically available to patrons of libraries who are partnering with hoopla digital. The new feature directly integrates into the familiar hoopla digital interface that librarians and patrons already know, trust, and love. Upon borrowing a BingePass, patrons are seamlessly connected directly into the feature partner's website or app.

This expansion of patron accessibility continues hoopla's investment in bringing public libraries the best value for the best digital content. With BingePass, patrons can access 7 days of unlimited usage of the titles in each BingePass collection and only use one of their monthly hoopla Instant Borrows provided by their library. For libraries, it's easy to leverage BingePass for their patrons, as they will not need to manage separate budgets, purchase specific subscriptions, or pay any platform fees.

"We're very excited to launch hoopla BingePass and bring a new innovation to public libraries," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "The BingePass model opens up endless opportunities for the types of content hoopla can provide library patrons. We're proud to offer patrons the ability to indulge in a wide variety of diverse and popular online streaming content with this breakthrough format."

hoopla BingePass launches with the introduction of hoopla Magazines. For the first time ever, library partners now have access to a modern digital magazine solution where they only pay when a patron completes a borrow of the hoopla Magazines BingePass. The hoopla Magazines collection, which is powered by a partnership with eMagazines, starts with current issues of more than 50 popular magazines, such as Cosmopolitan, HGTV, Elle, Fast Company, Time for Kids, and Men's Health—all accessible with a single hoopla Instant Borrow. The hoopla Magazines experience is designed specifically for digital use, making it easy to read from a smartphone, and also offers a Listen feature with an audio track of each magazine article.

In addition, hoopla BingePass will also launch with The Great Courses Library Collection, a collection of more than 300 popular courses, curated specifically for libraries. The collection spans a large variety of topics like history, philosophy, science, math, travel and more, and it includes courses such as The Black Death, National Geographic's Fundamentals of Photography, Understanding Investments, and Practicing Mindfulness. The collection is ideal for library patrons and lifelong learners, as the courses offer in-depth instruction from some of the world's greatest professors.

In early 2022, Curiosity Stream will also be added as a hoopla BingePass, which will give patrons unlimited access to countless high-quality and engaging documentaries and nonfiction series featuring the best of science, nature, travel, history and more, including Engineering the Future, History by the Numbers, Secrets of the Universe, and David Attenborough's Light on Earth. hoopla has plans to add many more BingePass partners throughout 2022 and beyond, significantly expanding the types of content library patrons can access.

"BingePass is really about embracing today's lifestyle where consumers binge content that educates, entertains, and pursues their interests. This format opens the door for a lot of binge-worthy content. We envision a wide variety of BingePass content for the future, such as interactive video, children's content, historical resources, and so much more," said Jankowski.

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than one million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About eMagazines

eMagazines is a design-forward technology platform that enables digital distribution and discoverability of print content. Our three properties include eMagazines, a technology that seamlessly transforms print products into premium mobile experiences; eMags, which sells and delivers digital editions of magazines; and ReadAlong.ai, a simple yet powerful solution for adding voice narration to website articles.

About The Teaching Company

Creating unique learning experiences since 1990, The Teaching Company is the nation's leading developer and marketer of premium-quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. The Great Courses and Wondrium are the premier, consumer-facing brands of The Teaching Company. Delivered in engaging, expertly produced video and audio formats—in convenient online, digital, video-on-demand, and DVD formats—these carefully crafted content experiences provide access to a world of knowledge from the most accomplished experts, instructors, and storytellers. The content-rich, proprietary library is designed to expand horizons, deepen understanding, and teach new skills in subject categories such as the arts, science, literature, self-improvement, history, music, philosophy, theology, economics, mathematics, business, professional advancement, photography, cooking, personal development, and more. The Teaching Company of Chantilly, Virginia, is owned by Los Angeles-based Brentwood Associates. More information can be found at www.TheGreatCourses.com and www.Wondrium.com.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 20 million paying subscribers worldwide, the company operates Curiosity Stream, the largest independent streaming service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc.

