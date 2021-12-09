EMS|MC Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMS|MC, the leading provider of revenue cycle management and technology solutions for the emergency medical services (EMS) industry, announced today that Rick Mosteller has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Prior to joining EMS|MC, Mosteller was Senior Vice President for Golden Hour/emsCharts where he led sales and business development for over 15 years. His strong background in system design, technical sales, operations, technology infrastructure and business development has allowed him to apply this expertise in fields including Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), EMS, business intelligence, and aerospace. Rick has led national sales teams to expand both direct sales and channel sales by focusing on requirements and providing superior customer service.

"I'm thrilled to join a first-class organization like EMS|MC as we continue to grow both RCM and technology solutions in support of the EMS market," said Rick. "The EMS industry we serve is an essential part of healthcare and EMS|MC's emphasis on technology and client care allows agencies to focus on providing critical medical care to their communities."

Greg Carnes, CEO commented: "EMS|MC is excited to have Rick join our team. His deep experience in the EMS industry and passion for building value-based relationships will be a great addition for the company and for our clients."

About EMS|MC

EMS Management & Consultants is the nation's most technology-enabled and analytics-driven claims processing company dedicated solely to the EMS community. EMS|MC's services include EMS revenue cycle management, compliance, training, legislative advocacy and consulting services. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, EMS|MC serves more than 270 clients across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.emsbilling.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

EMS Management & Consultants, Inc. (EMS|MC)

Chris Samia, Director of Marketing

336.397.3980

Chris.Samia@emsbilling.com

