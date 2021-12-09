Dickinson Fleet Services Expands FleeTec® Academy Training Program to Phoenix

PHOENIX and INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on creating the next generation of elite technicians, Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has expanded its FleeTec® Academy to Phoenix, building on the success of its flagship training program in Indianapolis. Established in 2019, FleeTec® Academy was developed to fuel the growth of skilled labor in the fleet maintenance and repair industry by offering highly motivated men and women with no prior mechanical experience the opportunity to become skilled, industry-certified technicians. FleeTec® Academy Phoenix, which recently concluded its inaugural four-week instructional course, will host a series of new programs in 2022. To-date, more than 240 technicians have completed Dickinson's FleeTec® Academy.

"Technician training, recruitment and retention are critical to the growth of our business and the industry as a whole," said Ted Coltrain, Executive Officer, Dickinson Fleet Services. "FleeTec® is an opportunity of a lifetime for someone who has what it takes to remain focused and dedicated to both work and education full-time as they complete this exceptional training program."

FleeTec® Academy's Unmatched Training Program

Technician candidates attend a rigorous, hands-on residence training program designed to establish foundational mechanical skills. The in-residence program is followed by a structured internship and extended educational program for the development of advanced skills based at one of the DFS Service Centers or field service locations located nationwide.

FleeTec® candidates are paid competitive wages throughout the program, including coverage of all living expenses, and are provided with a comprehensive set of mechanic's tools. Upon completion of the program, technicians are qualified to perform preventative maintenance inspections and light repairs immediately. Along with becoming a team member of the premier onsite maintenance provider for medium and heavy-duty trucks in North America comes continuous learning of the ins and outs of Dickinson's industry-leading tools and techniques, including its unrivaled safety procedures. These are the credentials that make Dickinson technicians among the elite performers in the industry.

Technician-First Culture Makes Dickinson a 2021 Great Place to Work®

Dickinson is driven by its promise of maintenance excellence to its employees and customers, ensuring safety, quality and communications in everything they do. This is the culture that has resulted in technician turnover below the industry average and earned Dickinson recognition as a 2021 Great Place to Work®, a certification based entirely on survey responses about employee experience working at Dickinson Fleet Services. This year, 81% of Dickinson Fleet Service team members said it's a great place to work – 22% higher than the average U.S. company.

More information about enrollment in Dickinson's FleeTec® Training program is available at www.dickinsonfleet.com/fleetec.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest fleet maintenance providers in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers through its fleet of more than 700 mobile trucks. DFS also services fleets with its network of 18 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

