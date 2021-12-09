DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation, and its subsidiary Infoscitex, have been awarded a 5-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) issued by the General Services Administration (GSA) in support of the 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW) Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division. The BPA was under its GSA Multiple Award Schedule. Two awardees will share the potential award ceiling of $48,000,000.

DCS to Share $48M Award Supporting 711th Human Performance Wing Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division

DCS and Infoscitex will provide technical and management expertise to support the discovery, development, and fielding of United States Air Force and United States Space Force systems and subsystems, including optimizing the contribution and functioning of the human role in effectively supporting those systems. Areas of support will include: Concept of Operations development; early evaluation of prototypes; technology integration; studies on the military utility of technologies; development, analysis, and assessment of technologies to optimize airman performance; and coordination and planning activities with external customers such as Major Commands for purposes of technology demonstrations and exercises.

In addition, DCS was the sole awardee of the first task order issued under the BPA. This 5-year effort will focus on current and future technologies and operational systems with software updates and maintenance for integration and to provide modeling and simulation tools, and database updates. Tasks performed under this contract will allow for expansion and deployment of previously developed Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration and Modeling (AFSIM) based technology to a cloud hosting solution and integrated into operational environments to support ISR asset allocation, ISR mission planning and plan feasibility analysis. This effort will support the Air Force Common Ground System Distributed Mission Site, United States Air Force Warfare Center, Air Operation Centers and the ISR Enterprise and support development and delivery of additional software components to satisfy requirements that enhance Joint All Domain operations.

"DCS is excited for the opportunity to build upon our collaboration with AFRL and the 711th Human Performance Wing to develop, analyze, assess, and deliver technologies that enhance performance and operational efficiency of our nation's Warfighters," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO.

The 711th HPW Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, discovers, develops, and delivers revolutionary cognitive engineering, team decision making, human perception and other human performance technologies to deliver persistent situation awareness and improved Warfighter decision making for synchronized operations in air, space, and cyberspace.

