Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Dare U" App

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Dare U, a new Link in Bio app that allows creators to dare their followers to complete fun internet challenges in order to enter into a giveaway of the creator's choosing.

Dare U gives creators the opportunity to dare their audience to complete a challenge. A completed challenge is then their entry into a giveaway set by the creator. Followers simply upload a video of themselves completing the challenge to the app in order to be eligible for the giveaway. At the end of the giveaway period, the creator then has the option to randomly select a winner or choose a winner based on the quality of the submission.

"Dare U is a creative mashup of some of the most powerful engagement tools we've seen in the creator economy: challenges and giveaways. Creators will be able to leverage this new tool in many ways by sourcing content from their supporters' submissions, challenging their fans to engage with their other social media accounts and content, or just having fun with their audience. This app will increase not only the engagement a creator can generate across all of their social media accounts, but also the relationships they have with their followers," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

