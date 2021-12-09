Cheers to this Cajun Cocktail!

OPELOUSAS, La., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the holiday spirit with some Creole flavored spirits. This Old Cajun Christmas Cocktail by Michelle Sips & Savors is a take on an Old Cuban and reminiscent of a mojito, but with a Louisiana flare. With a simple syrup made using Tony Chachere's® BOLD Creole Seasoning, this cocktail packs a punch of flavor that will keep you merry all season long.
OLD CAJUN CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL
INGREDIENTS
½ Cup Sugar
½ Cup Filtered Water
1 Teaspoon Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning
¾ Ounce Fresh Lime Juice
1 Ounce Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
6-8 Thai Basil Leaves
1 ½ Ounces Dark Rum
2 Ounces Prosecco or Sparkling Wine
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 0 Minutes
Serves: 1-2
- Make the Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup by mixing ½ cup sugar, ½ cup filtered water and 1 teaspoon of Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning in a saucepan and bringing it to a low boil. Simmer until the sugar and seasoning is dissolved.
- Muddle the lime juice, Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup, bitters and basil leaves in a shaker. You want the basil to release its flavor and scent. Add in the dark rum and shake again.
- Strain into your favorite cocktail glass and top with Prosecco or sparkling wine. Garnish with a slice of lime. Cheers!
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
