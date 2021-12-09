Cheers to this Cajun Cocktail!

OPELOUSAS, La., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get into the holiday spirit with some Creole flavored spirits. This Old Cajun Christmas Cocktail by Michelle Sips & Savors is a take on an Old Cuban and reminiscent of a mojito, but with a Louisiana flare. With a simple syrup made using Tony Chachere's® BOLD Creole Seasoning, this cocktail packs a punch of flavor that will keep you merry all season long.

OLD CAJUN CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL

INGREDIENTS

½ Cup Sugar

½ Cup Filtered Water

1 Teaspoon Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning

¾ Ounce Fresh Lime Juice

1 Ounce Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

6-8 Thai Basil Leaves

1 ½ Ounces Dark Rum

2 Ounces Prosecco or Sparkling Wine

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 0 Minutes

Serves: 1-2

Make the Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup by mixing ½ cup sugar, ½ cup filtered water and 1 teaspoon of Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning in a saucepan and bringing it to a low boil. Simmer until the sugar and seasoning is dissolved. Muddle the lime juice, Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning Simple Syrup, bitters and basil leaves in a shaker. You want the basil to release its flavor and scent. Add in the dark rum and shake again. Strain into your favorite cocktail glass and top with Prosecco or sparkling wine. Garnish with a slice of lime. Cheers!

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

