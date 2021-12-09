APGA Tour's Ryan Alford, Kamaiu Johnson receive sponsor's exemptions to the 2022 Farmers Insurance® Open

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance Open® tournament officials from the Century Club of San Diego today announced that two multi-event winners on the APGA Tour, Ryan Alford and Kamaiu Johnson, have each been awarded with exemptions to play in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, scheduled to take place Wednesday- Saturday, January 26-29, 2022. This will be Alford's first career start on the PGA TOUR as Johnson returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course after unexpectedly having to withdraw from the tournament in 2021.

The exemptions support Farmers® ongoing commitment to the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour and its work to grow diversity in golf. Helping to remove the financial burden associated with the game and providing playing opportunities are top priorities for both Farmers and the APGA. The organizations are also focused on ensuring players have access to the tools and support they need, allowing them to better focus on their career path and development in the game.

"We are honored to play a role in the incredible advancement of the APGA Tour. It continues to create further diversity in the game and assist with the growth of the APGA Tour players inside the ropes as well," said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Farmers Insurance Open. "Both Ryan Alford and Kamaiu Johnson have their own stories of perseverance, and each has shown they can compete and win on the APGA Tour this season. Ryan has enjoyed tremendous success with two victories on the APGA Tour this season and we felt Johnson deserved his chance to return and finish what he wasn't able to start in January 2021. Not only are they great golfers on the course, but they also both give back and work to grow the sport in the communities where they learned the game."

Alford, 25, grew up learning the game with his father and through First Tee Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport, LA, eventually representing the chapter at the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee in 2011. He was a standout player at Louisiana Tech University and on the APGA Tour. During the 2021 season, Alford had back-to-back victories at TPC Scottsdale and Valhalla Golf Club. He also finished runner-up in the final event of the APGA Farmers Insurance Fall Series at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. Alford was a teammate of PGA TOUR standout Sam Burns at Calvary Baptist Academy where he was part of a string of five consecutive Louisiana state championship titles.

"Every competitive golfer dreams of someday playing on the PGA TOUR," said Alford. "It's amazing what Farmers and the APGA Tour are doing to help all of us on the APGA Tour make our dreams a reality. I am excited to test my abilities against the best in the world, to represent the other past and current players on the APGA Tour while also representing the work of so many who have supported me, especially my family."

Similar to Alford, Johnson was surprised with an exemption one year ago to make his debut at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open. Johnson's journey in 2021 now comes full circle as he will return to play in the event where he was meant to make his PGA TOUR debut until a positive COVID-19 test forced him to withdraw from the event. Johnson went on to make three starts on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. He returned to the APGA Tour from that stretch and immediately won at TPC Las Vegas.

"This past year was an incredible learning experience, and I couldn't have done it without of the opportunities and support that Farmers Insurance has provided," Johnson said. "I was devastated to not have a chance to play at the Farmers Insurance Open last year, but every detour in life leads to new opportunities. I learned so much about myself as a person and as a golfer since last year and I can't wait to put those learnings into play. You don't always get second chances in life, and I am beyond thankful to Marty Gorsich, the tournament staff and Farmers Insurance for giving me this opportunity."

In addition to Alford and Johnson playing in the PGA TOUR event at Torrey Pines, the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational, now in its third consecutive year, will again take place at Torrey Pines over the course of the weekend. This year, the event will expand to two rounds, with round one played on Saturday, January 29, on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The final round will be held Sunday, January 30, on the South Course and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, marking the first time an APGA Tour event will be televised.

"We began working with the APGA Tour years ago to help support the organization's mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf and are thrilled to see the remarkable growth and positive momentum the APGA Tour and its players have achieved," said Jeff Dailey, Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Insurance. "Receiving an exemption to play in a PGA TOUR event is a life-changing experience for any golfer, and we look forward to cheering on Farmers brand ambassador Kamaiu Johnson and rising star Ryan Alford's success during the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open."

The support of the APGA Tour and its players is part of a long-time effort from Farmers Insurance to help advance its commitment to growth in the game of golf. The national insurer provides support for APGA Tour events and athletes and recently expanded their relationship with the Advocates Foundation, which focuses on career and wellness youth programs.

