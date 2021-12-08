Wedo makes a splash at 2021 Valencia Digital Summit

The all-in-one platform for entrepreneurs will join startups from around the globe at the two-day event for networking, panel discussions and business opportunities

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedo, an American and European communication and financial platform built for people who want to take charge of and monetize their online business, will be presenting and hosting a panel at Valencia Digital Summit, which will be held from December 15th-16th, 2021.

"Valencia Digital Summit brings together incredible talent and opportunities in the startup space and is an invaluable platform for growth," said Indiana Gregg, founder and CEO of Wedo. "We are excited to use the opportunity to speak and host a panel at the event to expand our network and bring greater awareness to the value Wedo offers."

Valencia Digital Summit is the benchmark tech event of the Valencian Region and is organized each year by Startup Valencia, a private and non-profit organization founded in 2017. It is an international meeting point for technology, innovation, entrepreneurs, startups, investors, corporations and institutions which, through a digital platform and physically in the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, access its multiple contents and share business opportunities.

On the first day of the summit, Gregg will be speaking to fellow startups and entrepreneurs about how to kickstart their businesses using Wedo. On the second day, Wedo will be hosting a panel on the topic "Beyond the Gig Economy."

Founded in 2020, Wedo was developed as a solution to the high costs and complications involved in being a solopreneur or starting up a business. Wedo offers all the necessary tools entrepreneurs need on one convenient platform: calendar, chat + video communication options, invoicing, and a wallet feature to make and receive payments, either one-time or for subscriptions.

Wedo, an American and European communication platform SaaS with an integrated banking tool, is serving the $4T global freelancer, coaching, and startup market, aiming to supercharge their businesses. Founded by former freelancer Indiana Gregg at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Wedo removes financial and technical barriers to entry by bringing together the tools for the gig economy, with live streaming video, in-stream payments, webinars, and booking tools with banking services built into one seamless platform. Join beta at https://getwedo.today

