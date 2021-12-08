TravelPerk Delivers Excellent Customer Service with Playvox Workforce Engagement Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement management solutions, announced that TravelPerk, the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel, selected Playvox to upgrade its agent quality management capabilities.

TravelPerk continues to rapidly grow as the largest global travel management platform giving business and leisure travelers the freedom they want while providing companies with the control they need. At the core of TravelPerk's success and continued growth is a commitment to excellent customer service.

"It's not enough to deliver a 5-star experience," shares Sergi Mendez, Vice President of Customer Care for TravelPerk. "We continually ask ourselves, is the experience we're managing or providing for customers, partners, or team members going beyond what's expected?"

As TravelPerk expands its market share, the 24/7 contact center needed to go beyond quality assurance and implement a complete Workforce Engagement Management solution that included advanced scheduling capabilities, performance measurement, coaching, and innovative tools that increase agent engagement and motivation.

"We chose Playvox Workforce Engagement Management because it is easy for agents and supervisors to use, and all the functionality is in one single place," said Mendez. "Playvox enables us to meet internal metrics by quickly spotting an issue and tracking it from detection through agent coaching."

"Playvox believes that exceptional experiences are created every day. Our Workforce Engagement Management solution enables our customers to transform their customer service operations enabling them to deliver extraordinary experiences to their patrons," said Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox.

About Playvox:

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands. Playvox proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

