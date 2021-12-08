Stag Industrial Collaborates With DonorsChoose On National Charitable Contribution Campaign

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: STAG) today announced that its Charitable Action Fund (the "Fund") collaborated with DonorsChoose on a national campaign to support teachers and students in every state in which the Company owns buildings.

DonorsChoose is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing resources to public school classrooms in need across the U.S. On its website, teachers submit classroom proposals for materials or activities to educate their students. STAG employees selected over 200 school projects creating over 22,000 student learning experiences. These projects were in communities with lower-income households and covered a wide variety of subjects such as math & science, literacy & language, music & arts, and racial justice & representation.

"The DonorsChoose partnership supports the Fund's mission to improve our communities and the lives of our fellow citizens," said Ben Butcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are especially proud this collaboration helped expand our mission's reach from a local to national level."

About STAG Industrial Charitable Action Fund

The Fund was established to support the Company's social responsibility endeavors, including promoting equality and inspiring children and young adults, particularly those at risk, to realize their potential and benefit future generations. The donor advised fund is administered by the Boston Foundation, which is a non-profit organization qualified under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company's executive officers oversee the Fund, in conjunction with the Company's Charitable Action Committee, which is composed of a variety of employees with differing seniorities and responsibilities.

For inquiries about the Fund, please contact stagfund@stagindustrial.com.

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio consists of 517 buildings in 40 states with approximately 103.4 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

