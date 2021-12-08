Seqster Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups Seqster recognized for achievements in Data Integration & Analytics as the industry's best-in-class solution for real-time real world data

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Seqster to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Seqster Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 - Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

"At no other time in history has it been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic that health data is medicine."

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"While we are incredibly honored to have been selected as one of the top digital health companies in the world, the real credit goes to the patients who have been with us on our journey to pioneer patient-centric health data interoperability, said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster." At no other time in history has it been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic that health data is medicine. Seqster provides its life science and healthcare enterprise partners with solutions to break down data silos in real-time while impacting patient lives at scale. 2022 will undoubtedly be an instrumental year for us as we continue to lead with our innovative patient-centric solutions."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

2021 KEY MILESTONES:

$12M Series A financing led by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, 23&Me ( Anne Wojcicki ) and OmniHealth Holdings

Medable partnership enabling real-time RWD access for their decentralized clinical trials

Olive AI partnership providing patient-centric healthcare data at scale for payers and providers

2021 SD Top Tech Award - Best Startup

Top 10 Pioneers redefining healthcare in 2021

SD500 Most Influential Business Leaders

2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

● 1upHealth ● ClosedLoop.ai ● Jasper Health ● 54gene ● Cohere Health ● Kaia Health ● Ablacon ● Commure ● Koa Health ● Acclinate ● Congenica ● Komodo Health ● accuRx ● Curebase ● League ● ACTIV Surgical ● DeepScribe ● LeanTaaS ● Ada Health ● DiA Imaging Analysis ● LetsGetChecked ● Adyn ● eko ● Limbix ● AKASA ● Eleanor Health ● LinkedCare ● Allara Health ● Element5 ● Loop Health ● Alma ● Elemy ● Lumen ● Altoida ● Elligo Health Research ● Lunit ● AppliedVR ● Elucid ● Mahana Therapeutics ● Astarte Medical ● Emocha Mobile Health ● Medable ● b.well ● Empathy ● Medically Home Group ● Better Health ● Equip ● Medly Pharmacy ● Binx Health ● Exo ● MedRhythms ● BioIntelliSense ● Field Intelligence ● Memora Health ● Birdie ● Folx Health ● Meru Health ● BrightInsight ● Genome Medical ● Monogram Health ● Brightline ● GYANT ● mPharma ● c2i Genomics ● Happify ● NeuroFlow ● Caption Health ● Hawthorne Effect ● Nile AI ● Caresyntax ● Headway ● NOCD ● Carrum Health ● Health Gorilla ● Nym ● Castor EDC ● Hello Heart ● ObvioHealth ● Cedar ● Hinge Health ● Olive ● Centaur Labs ● Honor Technology ● Ophelia ● Circulo ● Innovaccer ● Osana ● Cityblock Health ● Iterative Scopes ● Oshi Health ● Clarify Health ● ixLayer ● Osmind ● Cleerly



● Cleo









● Overjet ● See-Mode Technologies ● Tia ● Oviva ● Seer Medical ● Tomorrow Health ● Oxehealth ● Sempre Health ● Transcarent ● Paige.AI ● Seqster ● Tripp ● Papa ● Shukun Technology ● Truepill ● PathAI ● Sidekick Health ● Twin Health ● Perspectum ● Soda Health ● uLab Systems ● Phable ● Somatus ● Ultromics ● Plume ● Sonde Health ● Unite Us ● Pristyn Care ● Spring Health ● Unmind ● Proximie ● Stellar Health ● Vesta Healthcare ● Quit Genius ● Stork Club ● Vital ● Qure.ai ● Strata Oncology ● Vocalis Health ● RadAI ● Sweetch Health ● Vori Health ● Reify Health ● Sympatient ● Wellsheet ● Rendever ● Syntegra ● Wheel ● Ribbon Health ● Tendo Systems ● Woebot Health ● Rightway ● Theator ● Xealth

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise SaaS platforms aggregate disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability. Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its flexible implementation approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more, visit www.seqster.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seqster