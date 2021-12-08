Rapidly Growing Boston-based Pharma Consulting Firm Lends Scientific Expansions to Healthcare Technology

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans are the linchpin of healthcare industry and the scientific improvements encouraging it: this is the firm belief that BIOVISER, a Boston-based pharma consulting firm, keeps at the center of everything they do.

BIOVISER Logo

"Change is for humans, for their benefit and betterment; therefore, they are integral to scientific expansions" – Ivan J. Dsouza, CEO. The company recently launched a new website to bring global expertise to pharma and medical device companies needing high-quality pharmacovigilance and regulatory assistance. They offer a broad scope of services that provide elementary and extended support in the healthcare space. The leadership team at BIOVISER brings years of valuable experience in a variety of specialized areas like real-world evidence and health economics, and value to a multitude of healthcare-related brands and products. Known for its highly qualified team, BIOVISER delivers the best technology-driven results and simultaneously offers end-to-end support for finding solutions across a wide spectrum of scientific challenges. Having direct presence in the US, UK, Japan, and India, BIOVISER is progressively developing a network of experienced and skilled professionals to serve clients far and wide. Some of its unique work includes pharmacovigilance compliance, publication planning, extensive statistical reports, advancing SAPs for real-world comparisons, and HTA submissions. The learning and case study analysis provided by the experts at BIOVISER has helped companies make informed decisions regarding patient care, product safety, and economic plans.

Founded three years ago, the company has been steadily growing as a trusted consulting partner for global pharma, device, and biotech companies, setting itself apart by bringing passion and persistence to scientific pursuits while preserving the humanness required at the core of every action. BIOVISER is already redefining how scientific advancements are communicated in the healthcare world and helping clients earn a positive reputation where it truly matters. Equipped with a vision to celebrate advances made within the healthcare sector, BIOVISER is fast expanding its global reach to include North America and Europe in the coming year.

For more information, please visit www.bioviser.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOVISER