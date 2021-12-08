Oteemo awarded US Air Force LevelUP DevSecOps Services Task Order

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, Inc., a leading enterprise DevSecOps and cloud native transformation consultancy, announced today that it has been awarded a 33-month DevSecOps Services Contract and Task Order in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber System Division Unified Platform (UP) Branch's (AFLCMC/HNCP) LevelUP Program.

Oteemo Awarded DevSecOps Task Order for the Air Force LevelUP Code Works DevSecOps Transformation

"Oteemo is proud to join theLevelUP Code Works team to help the Air Force accelerate innovation through modern software delivery," stated Raja Gudepu, Founder and CEO of Oteemo. "This award allows Oteemo and our LevelUP partners to continue our software factory work with the USAF, supporting its mission to modernize and deploy secure, reliable software efficiently and effectively throughout US cyberspace operations."

The (AFLCMC/HNCP) Unified Platform (UP) Branch is the UP Program Management Office (PMO), known as LevelUP Code Works. LevelUP is the people, organization, culture, facilities, and technology that develop and sustain the Unified Platform system, which supports cyberspace operations for the US Cyber Mission Force (CMF). The Oteemo team will apply principles of design thinking, lean, agile, and DevSecOps principles to bring velocity and acceleration into the software supply chains and deliver digital products that are scalable and portable.

"The Oteemo team's extensive experience and past performance will help LevelUP Code Works accelerate its journey to owning and operating a DevSecOps Platform that prototypes, develops, integrates, and delivers cyber capabilities for the warfighter," said Chris Scheich, EVP and Co-Founder of Oteemo. "We're honored to be a part of this important operation."

About Oteemo

Oteemo, Inc. is a technology transformation consultancy with a laser focus on helping its clients unlock the power of modern technology paradigms and accelerate digital innovation and software delivery. A pioneer in DevSecOps and cloud native transformation, containerization, and MLOps, the firm was founded in 2014 and one of the first domestic firms to become both a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Kubernetes Certified Services Provider (KCSP) and a certified Kubernetes Training Partner (KTP). Commercial, federal, and public sector enterprises rely on Oteemo's expertise to modernize IT processes and technology, and upskill and reskill teams, to accelerate digital transformation and deliver secure, reliable software applications. Learn more at www.oteemo.com.

