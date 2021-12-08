OnBoard Continues to Lead the Way for Data-Intelligent Boards with Launch of Assessments, Skills Tracking Capabilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, the leading board intelligence platform used by 2,500 boards and more than 12,000 committees in more than 32 countries, today announced the launch of two innovative new capabilities that enable boards to continue digitally transforming boardroom experiences for increased effectiveness and optimized performance: Board Assessments and Skills Tracking.

"With the launch of these new capabilities, OnBoard continues to empower decisions for executives, directors and administrators with critical data and information," says Doug Wilson, OnBoard's chief product officer. "It's another step toward making every board experience and interaction more intelligent with data."

A recent EY whitepaper highlighted the importance of board composition and diversity and noted boards face mounting pressure to adapt and recalibrate how they operate. "Boards must consider 'non-observable' diversity, ensuring that a range of perspectives and attributes are represented at the board level," the EY whitepaper noted. "As well as enhancing technical skill sets that are relevant to each organization's operating environment; boards should enhance soft skills such as collaboration, creativity and constructive challenges to unlock untapped thinking."

"These new imperatives along with radically shifting business pressures and dynamics sit at the heart of OnBoard's new Board Assessment and Skills Tracking capabilities," Wilson says. He also notes the new capabilities were designed using the same user-focused product philosophy that earned OnBoard recognition as software review provider Capterra's award-winner for Best Ease of Use for 2021 in the board management category.

OnBoard's new Board Assessments capability offers boards a powerful way to evaluate board member performance and provide coaching and insights designed to improve board collaboration and interactions.

Designed in consultation with experts in non-profit, higher education, finance, technology, healthcare and corporate governance, OnBoard now offers pre-built and wholly customizable board assessment templates, allowing organizations of any size or sector to leverage governance expertise. Assessments can also be deployed to evaluate committees and CEOs by sourcing anonymized director feedback stored securely within OnBoard's encrypted board portal.

OnBoard's new Skills Tracking tool targets this growing need to monitor, map and enhance directors' skills in the service of the board's long-term vision and strategic plan. By identifying current skills and opportunities for improvement, the tool provides an intuitive approach for boards and related nomination and governance committees to shape recruitment plans proactively. Boards can query directors about particular skills, experiences and backgrounds they bring to the table - and visually present the board's cumulative skills with intuitive visualizations.

"The last two years have shown that digital governance solutions like OnBoard can make boards more informed, effective and efficient," says OnBoard co-founder and CEO Paroon Chadha. "Board Assessments and Skills Tracking reaffirms our commitment to making digital transformation and data-based decisions available to more boardrooms everywhere to meet the myriad challenges of the fast-approaching future."

