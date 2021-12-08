New category created for companies that are utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a service or technology but they themselves do not offer a direct MACH solution

MACH Alliance Announces MongoDB and Netlify as First Members of New "Enabler" Category New category created for companies that are utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a service or technology but they themselves do not offer a direct MACH solution

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance , the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today it has added a new "Enabler" membership category as global membership has reached roughly 50.

We're incredibly pleased to have MongoDB and Netlify on board as the first of many Enabler members.

The new category applies to organizations that are heavily utilized by MACH organizations to deliver a MACH service or technology. They are, therefore, enabling a MACH provider but don't offer a direct MACH solution. As such, they aren't suited for an Alliance membership in the Vendor or System Integrator categories. While a Vendor member produces an application that enterprises can buy, an Enabler member delivers a service or technology vendors can use as part of a MACH integration.

MongoDB and Netlify sign on as first Enabler members

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has long been an advocate of microservice architecture and has more than 31,000 customers spanning 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 210 million times.

MongoDB shares a common belief with the MACH Alliance that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences. These new digital experiences require unprecedented personalized capabilities, delivered at scale, weaving a mesh of complementary microservices drawing data from multiple sources. All of this requires a level of data flexibility and scale that both MongoDB and the MACH Alliance share. MongoDB is excited to join the Alliance as an Enabler.

Netlify is a web developer platform that was an early advocate of the concept of separating front-end design from back-end business processes. By unifying the elements of the modern decoupled web, Netlify enables a 10-times faster path to more secure and scalable websites and apps. The company announced in November its $105 million Series D to accelerate the growth of its developer platform and Jamstack ecosystem. Originated by Netlify, the Jamstack "movement" has changed the trajectory of the web by decoupling backend and frontend technologies. Today, the Jamstack provides nearly limitless choices to developers designing rich customer experiences in web applications. As an Enabler, Netlify unites different services that complete a solution built with MACH principles. Netlify is the glue and enabler of the Jamstack and MACH philosophies, delivering the workflow, expertise and choice of tools.

"Our first two Enabler members are of the highest magnitude," said Sonja Keerl, president of the MACH Alliance. "The ecosystem of the MACH category and the industry direction that it represents is much bigger and wider than just the current 50 certified members. By having Enablers represented within the Alliance ecosystem, we believe we now better cover the spectrum of businesses that fit within our membership guidelines who play a critical part of bringing MACH architecture to life. We're incredibly pleased to have MongoDB and Netlify on board as the first of many Enabler members."

Enabler groups: Technology and Service

There are two types of Enabler groups:

Technology Enablers are Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that MACH vendors utilize to deliver their service. They are enabling MACH ISVs and aiding the promotion of the MACH architecture.

Service Enablers are service organizations that are stakeholders in MACH projects (like a specialized design agency could be) but may not have a direct involvement in implementing a MACH solution.

All Enablers are aligned to the non-functional areas of a MACH architecture. This includes, but is not limited to monitoring, data storage, cluster or container management, tracing, service meshing, API Gateways and orchestration.

The MACH Alliance just announced eight newly certified members in November. The new category opens the door for continued momentum as the businesses advocating for MACH architecture become more plentiful.

Learn more at www.machalliance.org.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

