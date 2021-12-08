Hometown Hero CBD Celebrates Second Annual Delta-8 Day (12/8) The veteran-supporting cannabusiness celebrates the up-and-coming holiday while looking back on a year of many accomplishments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD is pleased to announce its second celebration of Delta-8 Day. First observed in 2020, Delta-8 Day falls on Dec. 8 or "D8." The purpose of the holiday is to celebrate Delta-8, a form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is widely legal and available in the United States. Adults 21 and older who reside in states where the cannabinoid is legal can celebrate Delta-8 Day by enjoying their favorite products and spreading awareness of Delta-8's positive impacts.

"Before Delta-8, there were many veterans and everyday people who didn't have access to such cannabis products," said Lewis Hamer, Vice President of Hometown Hero CBD. "It's making a positive impact on so many lives, changing the way the country is thinking about hemp, and we are truly blessed to be part of that. It's why we're excited to celebrate our second Delta-8 Day."

In 2021 Hometown Hero CBD surpassed its previous donations to charities helping U.S. veterans. Its Delta-8 Blueberry Gummies and Berry Tincture won prizes at the High Times Hemp Cup. The company also garnered attention from news outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes, Bloomberg, Newsweek, and Vice. This past year, Hometown Hero added several new Delta-8 products to its line, including:

For those curious about Delta-8 THC products, Hometown Hero CBD offers free Delta-8 gummy samples for first-time customers 21 and older.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. These nonprofits include the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Soldiers' Angels, and Operation Finally Home. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram at @HometownHeroCBD.

