Golden Grail Acquires Trevi Essence Water

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) announces their acquisition of Trevi Essence Water. Trevi Essence Water was sold in high end supermarkets and grocery chains such as Food City, Publix and Wayfield. Golden Grail entered into an agreement with Barebrick Beverage Company, Inc. to acquire Trevi Water Brand Assets and Intellectual Property, ie. formulas, distributor lists, trademarks, etc.

Trevi Essence Water is a healthy and delicious way of staying hydrated. A true clean-label beverage that has superior flavor staying TRUE TO THE FRUIT.

"The Trevi acquisition is another example, along with Spider Energy Drink, of how Golden Grail is committed to our mission of fiscally responsible investing in beverage brands. We identified and acquired another emerging brand that had already spent substantial capital on product and brand development, got it on shelves and established a consumer base. Now, we will focus on reconnecting past customers, approaching new direct-to-store distributors and grow the brand with responsible management. Golden Grail has the infrastructure, including the financing, to aggressively build out our beverage roll up strategy. 2022 will be a very exciting year for Golden Grail ," Steven Hoffman , CEO, Golden Grail .

About Trevi Essence Water

Trevi is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

About Golden Grail

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit www.goldengrailbeverages.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

