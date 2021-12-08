Global RADAR Now Accepting Crypto Payment

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global RADAR, a leader in client onboarding, customer due diligence, sanctions screening and transaction surveillance has announced that they will now be accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency.

Global RADAR is an all-in-one regulatory compliance & anti-money laundering software platform providing risk management solutions to businesses globally since 2007.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is rapidly changing the financial industry and redefining the way society views monetary ownership. Global RADAR, already known for being at the forefront of technological advancements in financial regulatory compliance, is looking to be ahead of the curve once again.

"At Global RADAR, we are always looking ahead to what's next so we can be on the very cutting edge of our industry," said Global RADAR founder and President, Dominic Suszek. "Cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow and has become mainstream. In giving our customers the option to provide payment in this manner, we are embracing innovation while offering a flexibility that our competitors fail to match."

While other compliance solutions and financial institutions have been slow to understand the benefits of blockchain technology, Global RADAR is making a clear statement that they embrace these advancements and welcome clients that do so.

About Global RADAR:

