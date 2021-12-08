The Fresh Market Reveals Its "Top 5 Best Tasting Food Trends to Try" for 2022 Global food trends take the eating experience to the next level in the New Year

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market prides itself on carrying the freshest food from around the world to make ordinary eating extraordinary every day. Global food trends have never been more popular, and consumers can expect to see more of them in 2022; both in stores and on restaurant menus. For years we've looked to world class chefs to inspire us with their newest global flavor discoveries and frequently these inspirations create fads; but more often, they transform into craveable food trends that we love to incorporate into our everyday eating.

Pop & Bottle Oat Milk Latte, Match Green Tea

Now trends grow and propagate even faster through social media and food networks. With information at our fingertips, home cooking has never been more adventurous with kitchen cooks delving deeper into smaller regions across the globe to understand and adapt any nuance of spices or sauces that create something special to try.

The freedom to experiment in our kitchens with ingredients and techniques has never been more popular. A happy discovery has been that many of these global ingredients are not only delicious but are also associated with wellness benefits that have become even more important this past year.

Here are some of these emergent food and flavor "Trends to Try" in 2022:

#1 – Adaptogens

Adaptogens are gaining in popularity and have made their way to delicious beverages found in the form of oat milk lattes and other coffee beverages and creamers. Herbs and roots that have been used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic healing traditions, adaptogens can be used for achieving health-focused New Year's goals like managing stress or boosting the immune system. They can also be added to a simple recipe to make your food intake work harder for your body.

TRY IT: Pop & Bottle Oat Milk Latte, Match Green Tea

#2 - Herbs and Spices



Flavor is the spice of life, and internationally influenced spices and herbs are no exception. Not only are they tasty, but they have intrinsic qualities that can contribute to overall wellness. Spices like turmeric, found in both Asian and Middle Eastern dishes, is known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory. The same can be said about saffron, ginger, cumin, and clove. For those who crave piquant flavor, chiles are filled with capsaicin - associated with heart health benefits. Furikake, a Japanese seasoning that varies by region, not only enhances umami flavor but is also nutrient rich.

TRY IT: Mango Turmeric Margarita Recipe

#3 - Fermentation

Eating sauerkraut is a great tradition to bring good luck for the New Year—but don't stop there. Fermentation of foods and beverages dates back thousands of years, and now we associate them with gut health. As Asian flavors continue to gain popularity, kimchi is no exception. A common staple in Korean cuisine, this fermented dish has a tangy, sour and spicy flavor has become so popular, that the once side dish is often used as a topping or condiment.

TRY IT: Cleveland Kitchen Vegan Classic Kimchi

#4 - Micro-regional Foods

Global trends are now leading into micro-regional trends—the subtle nuance of featuring an ingredient or traditional recipe that makes it unique to its origin. It's even transgressed into the U.S where regional ingredients and concepts are influencing local cuisine and recipes across the country. For instance, Southern cooking is now broken down into Appalachian and Low Country depending on where you travel.

TRY IT: Peruvian Style Sweet and Spicy Ribs Recipe

#5 - Plant Based Dishes

A wealth of dishes with international flavor and flare are plant-based and include a vast variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, mushrooms and cheeses like Halloumi. They can be found in all cultures and ethnicities. Whether they are the main course or side dish, their ingredients are gaining in popularity and accessibility, making it easier to incorporate into your food regime. It could be as simple as using Jackfruit for Carnitas tacos or fajitas, or maybe try Seitan (wheat protein) used in a Makhani curry.

TRY IT: Jackfruit Tacos Recipe

Guests can shop The Fresh Market's 2022 "Best Tasting Food Trends to Try" items in one of its 159 stores, in the online store or on their mobile app that is available in on the App Store* or on Google Play*.

*Apple and the Apple Logo are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play, and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and "America's Best Customer Service 2022" by Newsweek and Statista, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

CONTACT: Patrice Molnar

PatriceMolnar@thefreshmarket.net

Mango Turmeric Margarita Recipe

Cleveland Kitchen Vegan Classic Kimchi

Peruvian Style Sweet and Spicy Ribs Recipe

Jackfruit Tacos Recipe

(PRNewsfoto/The Fresh Market, Inc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.