Family Care Center Announces the Development of Douglas County's Largest Outpatient Behavioral Health Center

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center ("FCC") offers multi-disciplinary treatments for a life-enhancing mental health care and will soon be opening in Highland's Ranch, as one of the largest behavioral health centers in Colorado.

Family Care Center, the leading provider of outpatient behavioral healthcare in Colorado Springs, is proud to announce its rapid expansion plans for 2022 and beyond of bringing its behavior healthcare services to Denver and the surrounding suburban areas beginning with Highlands Ranch in mid December 2021.

Recognized for its outstanding patient satisfaction and treatment outcomes for a wide spectrum of behavioral health needs for adults, adolescents, children, couples and families, including talk therapy, medication therapy and TMS therapy, Family Care Center has become the largest and fastest growing provider of its services in Colorado Springs in just the past three years.

"We recognize the incredible need for behavioral health services throughout Colorado and are honored to be bringing our outstanding patient services and talented providers to the Denver metropolitan area as one component of a community healthcare system working together to help those seeking relief, healing and health," said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of Family Care Center. "For years, we have provided services in Colorado Springs with outstanding patient outcomes and nearly 100% retention of our clinicians due to an incredibly positive culture centered around our passion for helping our patients. We are proud and excited to expand our reach into Highlands Ranch and the broader Denver area in 2022 and beyond."

Family Care Center's first Denver-area clinic will be located at 9137 Ridgeline Blvd, Ste. 145, Highlands Ranch, CO. Please visit us at www.fcsprings.com for more information.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center's mission is to deliver the greatest positive impact on the health and well-being of local communities by delivering life-enhancing outpatient behavioral healthcare. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center's roots centered on bringing the military's most advanced practices for addressing anxiety, depression and PTSD to the broader community in an effort to achieve relief, healing and health for adults, adolescents, children and families. Family Care Center is continually ranked as one of the Best Workplaces by its clinicians and staff due to its clinician-led and clinician-empowered culture that results in outstanding patient outcomes. You can learn more about FCC on their website, www.fcsprings.com.

