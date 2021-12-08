Extreme Introduces New E-Rate Eligible Solutions to Help Bridge Digital Divide in K-12 Education Schools and Libraries in US Benefit from Solutions to Power Distance Learning, High-Density Classroom Environments, and STEM-Based Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today introduced new solutions eligible for purchase through the national E-Rate program for K-12 schools and public libraries in the US. E-Rate eligible solutions from Extreme include Wi-Fi 6E access points, fabric switching solutions, network analytics solutions, cloud networking solutions, and expert support services. Extreme's participation in E-Rate is part of the company's broader commitment to help bridge the digital divide in education.

Beyond hybrid learning, there are more connected devices, teaching tools, and learning applications baked into curriculums than ever before. Extreme's E-Rate eligible solutions enable K-12 schools and public libraries to invest in the latest generation of technology and provide students and teachers with the best resources for education, while simplifying network management for IT teams.

Extreme's networking solutions are deployed across tens of thousands of K-12 school districts and higher education organizations worldwide including Jefferson County Public Schools, Chinese International School (Hong Kong), Lincoln University, and the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, enabling emerging styles of technology-driven teaching including online testing, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and flipped classroom. Extreme's forward-looking education customers also leverage Extreme to deliver stadium connectivity and digital fan experiences, as well as competitive esports programs.

Key Benefits

Secure, Fast Mobility with Wi-Fi 6E:



The Extreme AP4000 Wi-Fi 6E universal wireless platform, capable of operating in the 6 GHz frequency spectrum, delivers the fastest Wi-Fi available today. It is specifically designed for high-density environments like schools and leverages advanced security and ML/AI capabilities to meet the demands on Wi-Fi infrastructure brought on by new devices, applications, and users. When coupled with the ExtremeCloud™ IQ cloud networking solution, Extreme enables simplified, flexible Wi-Fi 6E deployments as well as full network visibility for IT teams.

High-Performance Wired Connectivity and Flexible Campus Fabric: IT teams can automate tedious tasks and focus their attention on driving value for their schools with Extreme Fabric Connect™ and Extreme Fabric Attach™. Fabric Connect-enabled switches deliver high-speed connections for unicast and multicast traffic like video – a necessity for supporting the many students who are learning remotely. Extreme's fabric solutions also utilize hyper-segmentation to create a stealth network for user and device separation, reducing opportunities for human error or unauthorized access.





Granular Network Insights:



ExtremeAnalytics™ delivers granular insights into device performance and usage, location-based data, and network traffic information. This enables IT teams and administrators to make data-driven decisions around network management, where staff resources are needed, and occupancy management, helping them to better support growing student populations.

Expert Support for IT Teams: Managed Services from Extreme unburden IT staff and provide expert support. Extreme offers device monitoring and management, proactive management of network availability and performance, and support in monitoring network health and security. IT teams have a single point of contact for all network performance requirements and changes, eliminating the need to juggle multiple points of outside support. Extreme also offers expert support for navigating the E-Rate process, which is free to access and available on-demand.

Executive Perspectives

Carlos Salazar, Director of Technology and Innovation, King-Chavez Neighborhood of Schools

"The discounts available through E-Rate made building a state-of-the-art network a possibility for our school district. We purchased networking equipment needed to address our district's current needs and know these solutions will enable us to increase technology usage throughout our schools in the future. With E-Rate eligible solutions from Extreme, we provide reliable connectivity for our students, teachers, and staff and ensure that no matter what technology is used in the classroom, the network will not be an issue."

Dan Scott, Director of Technology, School District of Elmbrook

"With 50-60 district-issued and personal devices in a single classroom, our previous network struggled at times to support a flexible, technology-driven curriculum. E-Rate eligible solutions from Extreme and a broad vision for robust bandwidth and real-time network management enabled us to secure support from our Board of Education for an entire network refresh of 85 network switches and 630 access points. The network technology was seamlessly integrated into our network design and pre-configured devices were easily installed by our student interns. Since deploying the network, we have seen a significant decrease in reported connectivity issues allowing our teachers and students to focus on learning."

David Savage, Vice President of State and Local Education and Government Sales, Extreme Networks

"Our K-12 schools and public libraries are facing a dual challenge: they must integrate technology into their classrooms and curriculums, while pivoting between hybrid and traditional learning. Extreme's goal is to remove some of that stress by delivering best-in-class, E-Rate eligible solutions and expert support. We help our customers in education focus on teaching, without ever worrying about the strength of their Wi-Fi or network performance."

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeAnalytics, ExtremeCloud, Extreme Fabric Connect, Extreme Fabric Attach, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

